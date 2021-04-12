'The Woman In The Window' on Netflix — release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything you need to know

Amy Adam as Anna Fox in The Woman In The Window.

Gripping thriller The Woman In The Window is coming soon to Netflix. Starring Amy Adams and adapted by Tracy Letts (August: Osage County) from the bestselling novel by AJ Finn, the film follows the tense story of an agoraphobic woman who is keeping a close eye on the family across the street — only to witness a terrible crime.

The Woman In The Window launches globally on Netflix on Friday May 14.

'The Woman In The Window' cast: who's in it?

An array of A-list stars joins forces with up-and-coming talent in the film. As well as Amy Adams in the lead role, the cast list include Gary Oldman (Mank), Julianne Moore (The Glorias), Anthony Mackie (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Wyatt Russell (The Falcon And The Winter Soldier) and Fred Hechinger (News Of The World).

Is Jane (Julianne Moore) really who she appears to be? (Image credit: Netflix)

'The Woman In The Window' plot

Agoraphobic child psychologist Anna Fox (Amy Adams) spends her days living in her New York brownstone drinking wine, watching film noirs and developing a fascination with the Russells, the seemingly-perfect family across the street.

Anna develops a friendship with the Russells' 15-year-old son Ethan (Fred Hechinger) as well as with a woman she believes to be Jane (Julianne Moore), Ethan's mother — but one day Anna's life is upended when she witnesses a violent act from her window, and the woman disappears.

Anna is convinced that something terrible has happened, but both Ethan and his father Alistair (Gary Oldman) deny that there is anything wrong, and Detective Little (Brian Tyree Henry) of the NYPD doesn't put much weight on Anna's testimony.

Anna decides to cut back on her alcohol intake and switch her medications in the hope of making sense of what she saw that night — but when Alistair introduces her to his wife Jane (Jennifer Jason Leigh), Anna begins to doubt her own ludicity...

