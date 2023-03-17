The Great British Bake Off confirms new co-host

The Great British Bake Off has announced they have a new co-host, following Matt Lucas' departure from the series last year.

Taking to social media, the official account for the beloved baking show has revealed that This Morning presenter Alison Hammond will be joining the team as co-host, alongside Noel Fielding.

Together, the duo will present the show alongside judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, which will return to our screens at some point this year, although we haven't got an air date just yet.

The Bake Off social update read: "We're delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 later this year. We cannot wait!"

We're delighted to announce that Alison Hammond will be joining forces with Noel Fielding to host the next series of The Great British Bake Off on Channel 4 later this year. We cannot wait!

Alison also excitedly shared the news, writing: "It’s Official!! It’s happening The Great British Bake Off! Let’s have it — The cake that is. So excited."

She also shared a video featuring a cake in the shape of the classic Bake Off kitchen with sugar models of Alison alongside Prue, Paul and Noel, in a rather fitting way to celebrate her new presenting role.

Speaking in the video, Alison said: "This is breaking news, Alison Hammond is joining the team of The Great British Bake Off.

It's Official!! It's happening The Great British Bake off ! let's have it - The cake that is so excited

"I'm just absolutely thrilled. I'm going to be meeting the bakers very soon. I'm joining The Great British Bake Off. I'm so very excited."

This news comes a few months after former co-host Matt Lucas stepped down from Bake Off in December, citing other projects as the reason he was leaving the role.

At the time, the actor and comedian said: "Farewell Bake Off! It’s been a delicious experience and I can’t imagine a more fun way of spending my summers. But it’s become clear to me that I can’t present both Fantasy Football League and Bake Off alongside all my other projects.

"So, after three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."

Channel 4 hasn't revealed much else about the 2023 series of so we will have to wait patiently to find out who'll be competing to join the list of Bake Off winners.

The Great British Bake Off airs on Channel 4, with episodes available on demand via All4.