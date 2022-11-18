The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know

For those fans of The Great British Bake Off, we have some great news. The franchise is adding another series into the mix with The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday.

While that may sound like a mouthful, the show stands to be worth every word of its title as not only are longtime franchise judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith joining in on the fun, but so are a few well-known American celebrities, including Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman and former NFL Super Bowl champion, Marshawn Lynch.

So just what can you expect from the series when it airs? Here’s everything we know about The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday.

The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday premieres on Friday, December 2, on The Roku Channel. The Roku Channel is a built-in feature in Roku devices in the US. So for those that have such devices, you can simply start streaming the series when it airs.

If you don’t have a Roku device, you can still watch episodes by signing up for The Roku Channel app (opens in new tab). The good news is that it is a free ad-supported service.

Would-be viewers in the UK can tune into The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday by accessing The Roku Channel via a Sky Q, Amazon Fire TV or NOW TV device.

The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday premise

The series follows a similar format as The Great British Bake Off. The contestants are presented with a series of baking challenges for the week and try their best to live up to the judges' high expectations. At the end of each week, one of the contestants is crowned star baker while another is eliminated. What viewers will find different in The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday is that those competing often lack the usual kitchen expertise.

The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday cast

The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday cast (Image credit: The Roku Channel)

Kicking off this season of The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday are a handful of recognizable celebrities in the US. As previously mentioned, one of these celebrities is Chloe Fineman. Fineman has been a part of SNL since 2019. She can also be seen in the Father of the Bride remake on HBO Max and heard voicing Leah Birch in Big Mouth on Netflix.

Another actress in the bunch is D’Arcy Carden. Before you see D’Arcy Carden show off her skills in the kitchen, she flexed her acting muscles in programs like The Good Place playing Janet, Barry portraying Natalie Greer and, most recently, A League of Their Own.

Here is the full list of celebrity contestants.

Chloe Fineman (Home Team)

Nat Faxon (The Conners)

D’Arcy Carden (A League of Their Own)

Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island)

Liza Koshy (Dancing with Myself)

Marshawn Lynch

The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday judges

The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday has Baking Show fixtures Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith serving as judges. Hollywood has served as a judge on The Great British Bake Off since 2010 and has been featured on a number of other cooking series, including The American Baking Competition, The Great American Baking Show and Paul Hollywood's Pies and Puds.

Before Leith joined The Great British Bake Off in 2017, she served as a judge on the Great British Menu for 11 years and was also featured in My Kitchen Rules and Junior Bake Off.

The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday hosts

Although Hollywood and Leith are on board in the series, The Great British Off hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas are not. Instead, the show is in the good hands of Ellie Kemper and Zach Cherry. Kemper is best known for her role as Kimmy Schmidt in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and Erin Hannon in The Office. On the other hand, Cherry is known for portraying Dylan in Severance.

The Great American Baking Show Celebrity Holiday trailer

Unlike other shows in the Baking Show franchise, it doesn’t look like viewers will want to learn any of the recipes from the contestants. The fact Marshawn Lynch asked for reassurance about whether or not he was whisking gives us pause. Take a peek for yourself.