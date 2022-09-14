A new batch of bakers are all hoping to impress Paul and Prue.

The Great British Bake Off (or The Great British Baking Show if you are in the US) is back with a new batch of bakers all hoping to prove to judges Paul and Prue that they have got what it takes to be crowned Star Baker.

But who will be awarded one of Paul's famous Hollywood Handshakes? And who will be going home after a series of baking disasters? Make sure you don't miss out on any of the drama in The Great British Bake Off 2022 with our guide on how to watch wherever you are in the world.

Here's how to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022 online anywhere...

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022 online in the UK

The Great British Bake Off 2022 started on Tuesday, September 13 at 8 pm on Channel 4 in the UK and is now available to catch up on All4 (opens in new tab).

The show will now air every Tuesday evening in the same time slot.

How to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022 online from anywhere in the world

There's an easy way to watch The Great British Bake Off 2022 online if you're going to be away from home, and it's called a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home.

Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. ExpressVPN is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our colleagues at TechRadar.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free. And it's a great way to watch The Great British Bake Off via your usual method from anywhere in the world.

How to watch The Great British Baking Show 2022 in the US

The new season of The Great British Baking Show will air in the US on Netflix from Friday, September 16 with new episodes added every Friday.