Dancing with Myself: release date, premise, judges and everything we know about Shakira’s new competition series

Hoping to be the newest face of dance competition shows, Dancing with Myself slides on television with a nuanced idea. The series follows everyday people showcasing their skills as they attempt to replicate the dance moves in each challenge designed by celebrity judges and guests.

The idea of the show is to mimic the fact that every week people are trying to learn whatever new dance craze is trending across social media. If you need an example of what we mean, check out comedian Kevin Hart and others as they attempt the "Aye Bay Bay" TikTok Slide Challenge.

Here’s everything we know about Dancing with Myself.

Dancing with Myself premieres on Tuesday, May 31, at 10 pm ET/PT on NBC. Would-be viewers in the UK should be able to access episodes of the series the next day using Sky TV and Now TV as Peacock has been integrated on both platforms.

Dancing with Myself premise

NBC describes the premise of the series as the following:

"NBC’s new primetime series Dancing with Myself is inspired by the millions tuning in to watch the latest dance crazes on social media. Dancing with Myself will see a group of everyday people compete each week in a series of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy and host Camille Kostek.

"Shakira, Liza, Nick and Camille will perform the new dance challenges created specifically for the show, which contestants will have to tackle. They will also enlist the talents of guest celebrities who will submit their own challenges. Isolated in their own pods, contestants have a short time to learn the new routines, add their unique flair and then perform their hearts out in front of a live studio audience.

"As each round of the competition progresses, the creators on the judging panel provide instant feedback and choose their favorites to advance, along with audience picks. Ultimately, however, it’s the studio audience that decides who is named the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize."

On another note, the show is debuting during the same month as So You Think You Can Dance season 17 on Fox. It will be interesting to see whether viewers flock to what they’re used to or if they are ready to embrace something new in the vein of dance competitions.

Dancing with Myself season 1 judges

Nick Jonas (Image credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

Arguably the most notable dancer joining the Dancing with Myself panel is the legend herself, Shakira. Having sold over 80 million records, won three Grammy Awards and inspired numerous people to want to move their hips in ways that only she can, Shakira has built a career as a top-tier entertainer. The "Whenever, Wherever" songstress not only sits as a judge for the new series, but is also on board as an executive producer.

By the way, if you need a refresher on Shakira’s talent, check out the Super Bowl Halftime Show she co-headlined with Jennifer Lopez.

Joining Shakira as a judge is the youngest of the Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas. Jonas first amassed global success starring alongside his brothers in a number of television shows and, of course, singing with them as a member of their band. He’s since gone on to star in films like the Jumanji movies and actually served as a judge on the US version of The Voice. As reported in Deadline , Jonas became a part of the Dancing with Myself panel as it was announced that Shaquille O’Neal exited the project.

Last, but certainly not least, Liza Koshy also serves as a judge for the dance competition. Her name may not be instantly recognizable for some, but Koshy earned millions of fans from her video content on Vine and YouTube. In 2017, she became the fastest personality to reach over 17 million subscribers on YouTube and in 2019 she was included in Time Magazine ’s list of the 25 Most Influential People on the Internet.

Dancing with Myself host

Hosting Dancing with Myself is model and actress Camille Kostek. This isn’t Kostek’s first dance with reality television. She currently hosts the Wipeout series and on several occasions has served as a guest co-host on Entertainment Tonight.

Dancing with Myself season 1 trailer

There currently isn’t an official trailer for the upcoming season of Dancing with Myself. However, we expect one will be made available soon as the series premieres on May 31.

How to watch Dancing with Myself

Dancing with Myself will air live in the US on NBC. Those without traditional cable/satellite television can watch episodes as they premiere using live streaming platforms that carry NBC such as FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Not able to catch the episodes live when they debut? No problem. New episodes will become available to stream the next day on Hulu and Peacock Premium.

Additionally, we expect UK audiences to be able to view the show using their Sky TV or Now TV subscriptions to access Peacock.