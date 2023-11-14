Celebrity Big Brother UK 2024: everything we know

ITV has revealed that Celebrity Big Brother 2024 is on the way!

Following the success of Big Brother UK 2023 on ITVX and ITV2, the network has confirmed that the celebrity spin-off will be coming to our screens in 2024.

Just as before, the show will see a cast of celebs leaving their glitzy homes behind for a stint inside the Big Brother house for 'the ultimate social experiment.'

Inside, they'll be taking part in all the classic Big Brother staples including tough challenges and the weekly nominations.

Here's what we know about Celebrity Big Brother 2024 so far...

At the time of writing, we don't have an exact start date for Celebrity Big Brother 2024. All we know is that it's coming to ITV1 and ITVX and when we get a more precise release date, we'll be sure to include it here.

ITV has also confirmed that the show will be followed every single night by Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live, which will once again be the only place to watch the evictees' first interviews along with a host of exclusive features and debates.

And if that wasn't enough, you'll also be able to tune into the Celebrity Big Brother live stream on ITVX, so you'll be able to watch live footage from the house well beyond Late & Live.

Celebrity Big Brother 2024 cast

We don't yet know who's going to be in the Celebrity Big Brother 2024 line-up, however, we do know that the search for celebrity housemates is already underway.

Paul Mortimer, Director of Reality Commissioning & Acquisitions and Controller for ITV2 and ITVBe has teased: "The reception from our viewers to Big Brother's return has been fantastic. We're therefore thrilled to announce that we'll be bringing our very own celebrity edition to ITV1 and ITVX next year. Casting is underway to find a new batch of famous faces who are sure to provide more iconic and unmissable BB moments."

Who's hosting Celebrity Big Brother 2024?

Will AJ Odudu and Will Best be back on hand for Celebrity Big Brother? (Image credit: ITV)

ITV hasn't formally confirmed who's set to host the new series of Celebrity Big Brother.

So, even though we'd assume that Big Brother 2023 hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best will be back for the spin-off, there's a chance that ITV could draft in some other celebs in their place.

Who won the last Celebrity Big Brother?

The last series of Celebrity Big Brother aired on Channel 5 back in 2018 and saw former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas crowned as the winner.

The runner-up was US actress Kirstie Alley, whilst The Only Way is Essex castmate Dan Osborne came in third.

What else is there to know about Celebrity Big Brother 2024?

Natalka Znak, CEO of Initial, Remarkable Entertainment and Znak TV, said: "The launch series on ITV2 has been so much fun to make and we're glad Big Brother has found a whole new audience on ITV2. It's been a joy working with ITV and we're excited to do it all over again and this time with celebrities and on ITV1."