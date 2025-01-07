Love Island: All Stars 2025: release date, line-up, host, trailer and everything we know

Love Island: All Stars 2025 will see a new group of returning favourites heading to South Africa for a second chance at love.

New bombshells will unexpectedly enter the frame, unlucky singletons will be dramatically dumped and, ultimately, one loved-up couple will be voted by fans to win the £50,000 prize. But who will we be adding to the Love Island winners list this time?

Here's what you need to know about Love Island: All Stars 2025...

Love Island: All Stars returns Monday, January 13 at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX and will air each evening in the same slot apart from Saturdays.

In place of the Saturday episode, ITV2 will air Love Island: All Stars: Unseen Bits at 9pm. This jam-packed show, hosted by Iain Stirling, brings us the best unaired bits and exclusive new content from the past week in the villa.

Love Island: All Stars 2025 line-up

We have 12 returning singletons reaching for their swimwear and returning to the famous villa. Let's meet them...

Olivia Hawkins from series 9

Olivia says: "People misinterpret my honesty and how real I am. I think I am just very honest and upfront - and people take it the wrong way. Maybe sometimes I do need to keep my opinions to myself but, I’m unapologetically myself. You can never please everyone."

Nas Majeed from series 6

Nas has revealed why he is looking for love once again: "It was so much fun the first time around, waking up every day with a smile on my face - it feels like a full circle moment. It was quite successful for me the first time around, I was with Eva for four years. So I’m hoping that Love Island can come through again and make it everlasting."

Elma Pazar from series 5

Elma says: "I want to have fun and I want to give it a proper go this time, my time was cut short the first time round and who knows, I could be the next Sophie (Piper) and Josh (Ritchie) or Molly (Smith) and Tom (Clare)!"

Curtis Pritchard from series 5

Curtis says: "I feel like I’m in a different stage in my life now. The idea of settling down is a serious idea in my life right now. I haven’t found my true love… that sounds so cheesy doesn’t it. So, I thought, let’s give it another go. It was great fun last time; a lot of emotions. I feel excited to go back. I’m going to have a great fun time and hopefully leave with someone. It’s exciting."

India Reynolds from series 5

India says: "I’ve been single for two and a half years and I think it’s time to settle down. I don’t put any effort into dating and I don't really like meeting people from apps so I’m looking forward to getting to know people in the villa."

Marcel Somerville from series 3

Marcel says: "I thought that I’d completed love and found my happily ever after – but the universe had a different plan. Somehow every time my life’s at a crossroads, I’ve got the opportunity to do Love Island. So I thought, why not?"

Ronnie Vint from series 11

Ronnie says: "I learnt so much from my experience last time. I left with Harriett and from the time we left, I thought it was going well, but obviously it ended. In the Villa I was always in ‘triangles’ and what not, but I feel like I’ve grown up a lot since then. You have to wise up. So, not in a bad way to Harriett, but I’m in a good position to find someone now and move on."

Scott Thomas from series 2

Scott says: "I’ve been on a massive journey over the last five years; I’ve been working on sobriety, personal growth, self development, when I first went into the Villa I was still a bit of a boy… I feel like I finally know who I am. It might sound cheesy, but I’m ready to settle down and I’ve never been open to saying those words. My brother, Adam and his wife Caroline have an amazing relationship. I always say I want to find ‘my Caroline’. They are still madly in love."

Kaz Crossley from series 4

Kaz says: "I’m older now so my type has changed a lot. I'm looking for someone who is emotionally intelligent and good at communication. I'm looking for a man not a boy. I’m looking for a life partner, someone to share amazing life experiences with, someone that wants to reciprocate the same love that I'm ready to give."

Luca Bish from series 8

Luca says: "I had such a good time last time, so why not come back? I get to have a good time with the possibility of ending up with someone. Love Island taught me so much about myself, especially as I can go back and watch it. I think that it’s not the mistakes that define us, it’s the lessons and what we learn from them that makes us."

Gabby Allen from series 3

Gabby says: "I was 25 when I did the show last time. I’m so glad that I did go on at that age because I’d done so much before that, I’d travelled, lost my dad, had turbulent relationships all before going in. But now I look back, I feel like I am now, who I thought I was then. I’m confident in who I am as a person and hopefully that will help me meet someone, because I know what I want and I don't want to settle."

Catherine Agbaje from series 10

Catherine says: "I want to find love again, I want to give it another shot because it works! I’ve learnt that I used to take the opinions of my friends a lot and now I do more things for myself. I’m looking for someone who doesn't lie, someone loyal who is very caring and will make their world about me."

Love Island: All Stars 2025 host

Maya is back for a new series of Love Island: All Stars. (Image credit: ITV)

Maya Jama is back for another series after taking over from former host Laura Whitmore back in 2023.

Speaking to This Morning hosts Ben and Cat recently, Maya said she couldn't wait for the new series to start. “I have said many times - I've been a fan since series one. So, I know all of them and seeing the lineup now I'm like, ‘Ok drama, excitement, hopefully some love, and maybe potential forever romances’. I'm mostly intrigued by the exes getting back in there though, obviously, because - drama!”

Comedian Iain Stirling is also back to voice the series.

Is there a trailer for Love Island: All Stars 2025?

Yes, and although it is only a short trailer, we see Maya back in her hosting role, getting ready for the new series. You can watch below...

Now that we have the official line-up confirmed it is thought we will get a new trailer before the show starts. As soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

Who won Love Island: All Stars 2024?

After five weeks of coupling up and plenty of drama, Maya Jama revealed that Molly Smith and Tom Clare were the winning couple, meaning they walked away from the All Stars villa £50,000 richer (a cash prize which they split).

Molly's ex Callum Jones came in second place with Jess Gale, with Sophie Piper and Josh Ritchie in third, and Georgia Steel and Toby Aromolaran rounding out the finalists in fourth place.

Behind the scenes and more on Love Island: All Stars 2025

Love Island: All Stars 2025 is produced by Lifted Entertainment (part of ITV Studios) and GroupM Motion Entertainment.

Boots returns as the official beauty partner for the second consecutive series of All Stars, eBay will return as the headline sponsor for Love Island: All Stars series 2, and Google Pixel is back as the official phone for the series. For the sixth consecutive series, WKD returns as the official alcohol partner.