How to watch Love Island All Stars season 2: when episodes come out and how to watch them online or on TV

South Africa is set to host the sophomore season of Love Island All Stars, a spin-off series from popular reality show Love Island which gives contestants a second shot at love.

Love Island All Stars season 2 is set to welcome alumni from various series of the British version of Love Island, with stars from season 2 all the way up until season 10 hitting the villa.

There, they'll embark on a second attempt to couple up, still accompanied by Maya Jama as the host keeping things together. The winners will get to split £50,000 and the losers will get nothing.

How to watch Love Island All Stars season 2 in the US

If you live in the US, you'll be able to start watching Love Island All Stars season 2 two days after it debuts in the UK, with each episode having a two-day delay. That means you can start from Wednesday, January 15, and new episodes will drop most days

To see episodes, you'll have to sign up for Peacock, as the NBCUniversal streaming service is the one-stop shop for streaming many different versions of Love Island in the US.

Peacock costs $7.99 per month for its standard ad-enabled plan and $13.99 for ad-free. You can sometimes find Peacock deals to reduce the price.



How to watch Love Island All Stars season 2 in the UK

If you live in the UK, you'll be able to watch Love Island All Stars from Monday, January 13, so a few days before everyone else.

Episodes will air on ITV2 at 9 pm daily from the Monday except on Saturdays, when we get a break and the show is replaced by Love Island All Stars: Unseen Bits.

You'll also be able to use ITVX to see the show, as ITVX lets you stream ITV channels live and will also host each episode of All Stars when it airs on ITV2.

How to watch Love Island All Stars season 2 in Australia

If you're in Australia and want to watch Love Island All Stars season 2, you'll be able to do so for free using 9Now, as the free Channel 9 streaming service is the official broadcaster for the show.

However you'll have to wait two days from the UK release to do so. Episodes will arrive most days from Wednesday, January 15, and they're due to drop from 6 pm AEDT.

How to watch Love Island All Stars season 2 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Love Island All Stars, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite show, movie or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our VPN experts.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!