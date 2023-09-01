Love At First Sight: release date, cast, plot, trailer and everything we know
Love At First Sight on Netflix stars Ben Hardy and Haley Lu Richardson as plane passengers who fall for each other.
Love At First Sight on Netflix is a touching movie that shows how romance can strike anyone at any time and in any place. Ben Hardy, who’s best known for playing the previous Peter Beale in EastEnders, joins The White Lotus fan favourite Haley Lu Richardson in this one-off romantic comedy drama to play the lovestruck plane passengers for whom the course of true love doesn't run at all smoothly. The romantic comedy drama is based on the critically acclaimed novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith and is directed by Vanessa Caswill.
SO here's everything you need to know about Netflix movie Love At First Sight...
Love At First Sight release date
Love At First Sight is released worldwide on Netflix on Friday September 15 2023. It's 89 minutes long.
Is there a trailer for Love At First Sight?
Yes a trailer for Love At First Sight has now been released which shows all the fun and frolics aboard the flight. This looks sweet! Take a look below...
Love At First Sight plot
In Love At First SIght Ben Hardy and Haley Lu Richardson play strangers Oliver and Hadley, who meet at John F. Kennedy International Airport, only to discover they’ve been allocated seats next to each other on their flight from New York to London. As their plane races down the runway, Yale statistics student Oliver finds himself having to distract Hadley from her intense fear of flying, and over six hours and 47 minutes, they share their life stories and soon find themselves falling in love.
Their intense romance is short-lived, however, when they accidentally lose each other at customs when they land, only for Hadley to then smash her phone which has Oliver’s number saved on it. A frantic search around London begins, as Hadley tries to track down her soul mate. The odds of ever finding one another again seem impossible, but will fate find a way of intervening?
Love At First Sight cast — Ben Hardy and Haley Lu Richardson on playing plane passengers Oliver and Hadley
Love at First Sight stars Ben Hardy and Haley Lu Richardson. They play would-be couple Oliver and Hadley who make a romantic connection while sitting next to each other on a flight from New York to London, until fate intervenes.
"It’s a fun and sweet movie about romance, but at its heart I think it’s really a story about facing truths, and how when we finally face our truths, fate is able to do her job," says Haley Lu Richardson, who played Portia in Season 2 of The White Lotus and has also starred in Ravenswood and Jane the Virgin. ‘It’s warm and hopeful. It’s the kind of story we could use more of."
Shot on location in London, it also has classic the feel of other British rom-coms like Notting Hill, Bridget Jones and Love, Actually, although Hardy admits the story manages to set it aside from other films in the genre. ‘Love at first sight, that’s the dream, right?’ says Ben Hardy, who has appeared as Archangel in the movie X-Men: Apocalypse, The Woman in White, Bohemian Rhapsody and BBC1 thriller The Girl Before since his soap days playing Peter Beale in EastEnders. ‘This movie is about the possibility of that dream occurrence and the chances of keeping hold of it. It’s a rom-com like no other, and I’m chuffed to be a part of it!’
Who else is starring in Love At First Sight
Aside from Richardson and Hardy, Love at First Sight also stars Jameela Jamil as the film’s witty narrator, Rob Delaney as Hadley’s dad, Andrew, as well as Sally Phillips and Rocketman director Dexter Fletcher as Oliver’s parents, Tess and Val.
