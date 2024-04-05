Ripley episode 7: staying one step ahead

Escaping to Sicily barely gives Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) a moment to plan what to do next, as "Dickie" remains a person of interest in Freddie's (Eliot Sumner) murder and Tom's disappearance. The police have connected Dickie to both crimes without realizing Tom is the one impersonating Dickie. No one knows Tom in Palermo, but he doesn't consider that this story now dominates the news.

Meanwhile, in Ripley episode 7, "Macabre Entertainment," Inspector Ravini (Maurizio Lombardi) continues to pursue leads in his investigation into Dickie, Tom and Freddie, which includes a visit to see Marge (Dakota Fanning) in Atrani.

What happens in the penultimate episode of the Netflix limited series? Read on to find out.

The police widen their net

Ravini leaves a note for Tom when he checks in at his Palermo hotel, reminding Tom he is under surveillance.

In Rome, the inspector is canvassing the streets with fliers asking for potential eyewitnesses who could help with Freddie's murder investigation. The dog walker who asked Tom if everything was OK when Tom was carrying Freddie's body gives a statement about this. He doesn't remember too many details, only that the other man (Tom) was of average size and spoke Italian with an American accent. It isn't a smoking gun against Tom pretending to be Dickie, but it isn't nothing either.

Meanwhile, Tom continues to write to Dickie's parents under the guise of Dickie, telling them the police are awful, treating him like a suspect and won't let him leave the country. Tom mentions he wants to be by himself but that, ultimately, he is okay. "He's a good person," writes Tom as Dickie about himself.

Ravini heads to Atrani to see Marge. At her place, he doesn't notice a photo of the real Dickie among Marge's work as she explains the book she is writing. Ravini is confused about Marge's relationship status with Dickie because it seems like they have separate lives. She is understandably defensive about this development. Marge also mentions she saw Tom in Rome and asks for Dickie's Palermo hotel information.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Talking to Dickie

While having a bath, Tom workshops what he should say to Marge with an imagined Dickie (Johnny Flynn). The idea is to say Dickie has been trying to avoid her in a bid to let her down gently. Tom sees a flashback to Dickie alive and an image of Dickie's body on the surface of the sea.

Ravini returns to Rome and checks all the hotels in the area where Marge says Tom is staying in an attempt to corroborate her story. While this draws a blank, a call from Dickie's bank about a possible fraud gets added to the pile of clues.

In Palermo, Tom ticks another Caravaggio painting off his list before realizing he is being followed. It's the tabloid press on his tail, but they don't get a photo of "Dickie's" face, so Tom's identity switch is safe for now. However, they refer to "Dickie" as a murder suspect.

More problems

Maurizio Lombardi in Ripley (Image credit: LORENZO SISTI/NETFLIX)

An angry letter from Marge lifts Tom's spirits as she is furious at Dickie for picking Tom over her (and she accuses Dickie of being in a relationship with Tom). A letter from Dickie's bank is more concerning as his trust in the United States believes there is a forged signature on his monthly check. They want him to sign another card at the nearest bank.

Tabloid reporters wait for Tom outside his hotel, causing him to move to a much smaller, out-of-the-way and far less exclusive location. Tom neglects to tell Ravini about this change in accommodation.

Meanwhile, Marge still has to contend with the police, who order her to visit Rome. Marge makes her distaste for Tom clear, saying Tom takes advantage of people and that he won't go away.

The inspector accuses her of lying about where Tom is staying because none of the hotels list him as a guest. Marge turns this around, saying Tom was probably not being honest as he is a "professional liar." Ravini says Marge cannot leave Italy for the foreseeable future.

Tom Ripley: missing, presumed dead

At the bank, Tom practices Dickie's signature over and over but leaves before attempting to prove he is Dickie Greenleaf. Instead, on Dickie's typewriter (with its recognizable "e" key issue), he writes to the bank verifying he is Dickie and that he did sign for that remittance.

While asking the hotel clerk for a postage stamp, the police arrive to talk to him to relay a frustrated message from Ravini. The Palermo detective is annoyed he has to get involved in this case and explains there will be severe consequences if Tom doesn't return to Rome. Now, the newspapers are reporting that Tom is missing and presumed dead.

It's crunch time for Tom, as he knows if he returns to Ravini in Rome it will be game over. Instead, he cashes in Dickie's traveler's checks and plots a different course. Tom asks the hotel clerk for the ferry times to Tunis to make it look like he is heading to North Africa, acting sad and emotionally broken as if he is planting a seed about his mood.

Tom also writes a letter to his Rome landlady, Signora Buffi (Margherita Buy), explaining his absence and apologizing he has to move. He takes the ferry to Naples and is not stopped by the policemen who patrol its harbor. He then takes a train to Rome, where he drops a bag off, walking past the authorities with zero issues. Tom watches his landlady leave and sneaks up the stairs to grab a few things from his apartment, including his Tom Ripley passport, typewriter and records (including the Mina vinyl).

Next, he puts everything in his suitcase before discarding his second bag. His next stop is taking the train from Rome to Venice, where the final stage of his deception can begin. Will Tom Ripley get away with murder?

All episodes of Ripley are now available to stream on Netflix.