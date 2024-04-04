Ripley episode 4: Tom Ripley embarks on a new life in Rome

After killing Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) returns to Atrani like nothing has happened. Or rather, he goes back to Dickie’s luxurious villa with a story explaining Dickie's absence. Dickie's girlfriend, Marge (Dakota Fanning), is skeptical, but Tom doesn't flinch when selling this out-of-character narrative.

In Ripley episode 4, "La Dolce Vita," Tom makes his way to Rome in a bid to make the ruse seem real and experience the world that someone like Dickie has taken for granted. But how long before the truth catches up to him?

Keep reading for our in-depth recap of Ripley episode 4.

Where is Dickie?

Arriving in Naples underscores how much Tom has learned over the last two months. This time, he's not scammed into taking an expensive taxi. On the bus, Tom no longer fears the sharp drop into the sea below.

At Dickie's villa, Tom packs up various items in the studio, including the typewriter, making sure to take off Dickie's ring when Marge stops by. Tom claims Dickie is in Rome, wanting to spend time alone and plans to stay there for the foreseeable future. Therefore, Dickie is not going to Freddie's (Eliot Sumner) Christmas in Cortina. Tom makes sure to give Marge the perfume Dickie had bought her in San Remo as a parting gift.

Next, Tom stops by Carlo's (Renato Solpietro) place of business to sell some of Dickie's things, including Dickie's boat. Tom also settles up with Dickie's housekeeper, who is also deeply suspicious of Tom and doesn't take the money he leaves her. Tom packs up the Picasso and only leaves the items that aren't worth anything.

Imitating Dickie

Tom takes a train to Rome and buys an entire first-class compartment's worth of tickets so he can spend the journey practicing Dickie's signature. In the bathroom, he makes sure to match his face as close to the expression in Dickie's passport, wearing Dickie's clothes to boost the effect.

At the luxury Excelsior Hotel, Tom checks in using Dickie's passport, and the desk clerk barely glances at the photo because Tom's money and fancy pen help sell the illusion. When Tom is alone in his suite, the con man can't help but look ecstatic at the life he is now living. He gets out all of Dickie's things, including the Brooks Brothers robe that Dickie thought was so ugly.

Unfortunately, Marge has already tracked "Dickie" to this hotel and has left an urgent message to contact her immediately. Tom is frustrated he has to leave this palatial spot, but he knows he can't stay there. Next, he checks in at a more low-key hotel that is not as obvious a place for Dickie to stay.

Tom has several other tasks across the city, like getting Dickie's watch fixed. A jeweler can tell his watch has been in saltwater and accuses Tom of theft. Tom proves it is his by pointing out that his initials are on the back. Next, Tom gets a new passport photo taken and carefully affixes it on top of Dickie's image. At the bank, he successfully gets money from Dickie's account in a scene that mirrors the anxiety in episode 1, but with success for Tom this time.

Exploring Rome

Tom continues his quest to find all the Caravaggio paintings he can, venturing to San Luigi dei Francesi near the Pantheon. He has to pay money to light up the three artworks depicting Saint Michael's life and martyrdom. "Always the light," says the priest about Caravaggio's dramatic style.

Perhaps the most essential item Tom took in his Dickie ruse is the typewriter, as Tom can write letters as Dickie (thanks to the tell-tale "e" that is not aligned correctly). The first person he gets in touch with is Marge. He claims he wants time to understand how they feel about each other. In this letter, he defends Tom and says Tom found the perfume.

Marge replies and wonders what happened while they were away, as it wasn't what Marge and Dickie had planned. She mentions how perfectly vague Tom was when he explained why Dickie was in Rome, and she also voices her concerns that Tom is using him. "I don't think he's normal enough to have any kind of sex life," she comments. Marge brings up Mr. Greenleaf, saying Dickie’s father was concerned about Tom. "Why are you ignoring your father's warning?" she asks. Marge misses him profoundly and says there are signs of him everywhere.

One of the things Marge asks is if Tom has returned to America? She also worries that Dickie is no longer in Rome. The scarf she has knitted and sent to Dickie is quickly disposed of by Tom, who simply throws it into the street like trash.

More Caravaggio paintings

At his hotel, Tom shows the desk clerk a photo of Marge, saying she is his ex-fiance and is trying to avoid her because he doesn't want to cause a scene. The clerk says he will not reveal Tom (as Dickie) is staying there if she happens to call.

Carlo has found a buyer for the boat, and he barters with Tom on the phone about the commission. Wearing his own clothes, Tom picks up the check for the yacht and cashes it before checking out another Caravaggio painting depicting David vs Goliath. Here, David holds Goliath's severed head, and it is a double self-portrait. For Goliath, Caravaggio has painted himself as an older man.

"Silent Night" accompanies the voiceover of a letter Tom is writing to Dickie's parents (masquerading as Dickie). He apologizes for missing another Christmas with them but explains Tom is not the man they worry he is. "Dickie" brings up that Tom is an orphan, explaining Tom has made him understand the value of family after all.

While this is meant to offer his parents comfort, we also see a shot of a dead Dickie still underwater. When will his body be found, and how long can Tom keep up the ruse of being Dickie?

