Ripley episode 3: Tom and Dickie take a trip

Tom Ripley (Andrew Scott) isn't a criminal mastermind who meticulously plans his next steps, as Steven Zaillian's adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novels proves. Everything seems to be going right for Tom in Italy, but low funds and Dickie Greenleaf's (Johnny Flynn) changeable mood cause the con artist to take drastic action during a trip to the Italian Riviera.

Before heading off to San Remo with Dickie in Ripley episode 3, "Sommerso," (Italian for "submerged"), Tom makes his opinions known about Dickie's decision to buy a refrigerator, as he doesn't understand why you would want an appliance like this. What this conversation and Dickie's eventual choice of the one with more ice tray space shows is that Tom has fallen out of favor, and his time living it up in this gorgeous Atrani villa could be coming to an end soon.

Tom has no desire to return to petty crime in the United States and will do anything to live this life of luxury.

Are Dickie and Marge trying to get rid of Tom?

Dakota Fanning in Ripley (Image credit: Netflix)

Despite Dickie's assurances at the end of episode 2, Tom realizes he has maybe overstayed his welcome. Mr. Greenleaf (Kenneth Lonergan) has sent a letter after Tom's recent update (and request for more money) saying Dickie shows no more signs of returning than before Tom arrived.

Considering Tom has been in Italy for more than two months with zero signs of fulfilling his task, it's hardly surprising Mr. Greenleaf considers this venture a failure. However, Tom is incensed by this message and realizes he must act to maintain this new lifestyle he has grown accustomed to.

Tom tries to get the unopened letter from Mr. Greenleaf to his son, but Tom can't snatch it without Dickie noticing. Dickie heads to Marge's (Dakota Fanning) place, reading the letter on his way over, which Tom sees him doing from a safe distance away. Tom then spies on Dickie, telling Marge about the contents, and fills in the gaps with an imagined conversation about plotting to kill Tom.

At dinner, when Dickie suggests the three of them head to San Remo for a few days, Tom realizes his host wants to let him down gently. Marge makes her excuses as to why she cannot come, but Tom sees this as part of the ruse to send him packing.

Traveling in style

On the train in first-class, while Dickie dozes, Tom can't keep his eyes off Dickie's expensive watch and ring. Tom's desire is more fixated on Dickie's expensive accessories than Dickie himself.

At the hotel, Dickie books a double room for two nights and isn't uncomfortable with spending this much time with Tom in a close space. The pair give their passports to the front desk as part of protocol. Dickie then puts his fancy pen and money in the room safe, which only requires a key. Dickie mentions he wants to find a perfume for Marge that she can't get in Naples. Instead of dragging Tom to every store, he tells Tom to meet him at the beach.

Dickie is successful in his perfume hunt, finding Tom watching a group of attractive shirtless men in short shorts forming a human pyramid at the beach. Tom is in awe of this visual, but all Dickie can say is a couple of offensive euphemisms about them being gay. "So what if they are? It's really impressive," is Tom's response. Dickie then apologizes for spending half the day looking for Marge's perfume and suggests they take a boat out to make up for it.

Letting Tom down gently

Dickie is the one who pays for the boat hire and takes control of piloting the electric motor. When Tom asks where they are headed, Dickie asks, "Does it matter?"

Paranoia ripples through this boat trip, as we already know part of Tom thinks Dickie and Marge have planned to use his fear of water to dispose of him. Tom sits with his back to Dickie like he is too afraid to look him in the eye because who knows where this conversation may lead.

Dickie brings up the Christmas trip to Freddie's (Eliot Sumner) place and says Marge would prefer it if Tom didn't come. Tom turns around to face his friend and asks what he is supposed to do for the holidays and after. "I think it is time you saw some more of Italy," is Dickie's diplomatic answer.

Tom mentions that Mr. Greenleaf ended their deal. "The worst part of it was his tone; it was so dismissive," says Tom. Dickie reveals after Tom wrote to Mr. Greenleaf to say Dickie was close to coming home, Dickie said nothing was further from the truth. "I guess he felt like you were lying to him, and from there, I guess felt like you were taking advantage of him," says Dickie.

A bloody confrontation

Everything remains civil, much to Dickie's surprise, as he thought Tom would take all of this much worse than he is. Unfortunately for Dickie, this quickly changes when Tom bashes him around the head with the boat oar. Tom beats the shocked Dickie until he is dead, then removes Dickie's ring, watch, wallet, cigarettes and sunglasses.

Tom ties the anchor around Dickie's feet, but when he goes to throw him overboard, Tom gets knocked into the water and almost ends up getting killed by the out-of-control boat. Tom finally gets back on board and successfully dumps Dickie's body. Next, he finds a suitable place to sink the vessel with rocks and makes the long walk back to the hotel.

At the hotel, he grabs all of their things and tells the desk clerk that Dickie has already headed to the train station, so he will need to get both passports. Outside the hotel, he sees the boat hire guy reporting that the two men who took the boat out have yet to return. Luckily, he doesn't see Tom. Later on the train, Tom puts on Dickie's ring. How will he explain to Marge where Dickie is?

All episodes of Ripley are now available to stream on Netflix.