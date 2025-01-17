Netflix adds Jamie Foxx’s “miracle” movie — I'm excited to finally see it

A new action-comedy hits Netflix today, January 17. I’m talking about Back in Action starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz.

As a longtime Foxx fan, I was truly taken aback when reports circulated in 2023 that he was suffering from a medical mystery. At the time, he was in production on Back in Action, and as Foxx lay in recovery, production ultimately continued with a Foxx stand-in. I was further alarmed when competing stories started flying about the status of his health, with no official clarifying word from his family.

Thankfully, the Grammy and Academy Award winner made a full recovery and is back to doing what he does best, entertaining. Netflix recently released the Golden-Globe-nominated stand-up comedy special, Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was..., where he wound up describing his health crisis. He shared that he actually suffered from a brain bleed which prompted him to have a stroke. The condition was so severe, that he wound up in a coma for 20 days, and upon waking up, was unable to walk.

Back to the actual movie. The new Netflix original also marks an onscreen reunion for Foxx and Diaz, who previously starred alongside each other in Any Given Sunday and Annie (2014). Back in Action isn’t centered around football or a classic Broadway show, but the plot is rather interesting. Here is a synopsis of Back in Action:

“Years after giving up life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily and Matt find themselves dragged back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown.”

Diaz further shared with Netflix’s site Tudum of her and Foxx's roles, “We’re on a mission, and we take this opportunity where people might think we’re dead, to disappear off the face of the planet and start a new life and raise our family.”

If Foxx and Diaz along with the plot aren’t enough to entice you to watch Back in Action, then perhaps the exciting trailer will tip the scales. In the clip below you’ll also notice the new movie features the Emmy and Golden Globe winner Glenn Close.

Again, Back in Action is streaming exclusively on Netflix. To watch it, you’ll need a subscription to the platform. Currently, Netflix has a few options for would-be subscribers.