Luckiest Girl Alive: release date, plot, cast, trailer and everything we know

Luckiest Girl Alive is an upcoming Netflix adaptation of Jessica Knoll's best-selling novel of the same name.

The harrowing tale follows New Yorker Ani FaNelli (Mila Kunis), who seems to be living the dream — a high-flying job at the New York Times Magazine, designer clothes and is due to marry her wealthy partner Luke (Finn Wittrock) in a lavish ceremony.

However, her seemingly perfect life starts to unravel when a documentary filmmaker gets in contact wanting her to recount a horrifying incident that happened to her as a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School.

Ani is forced to confront her past trauma and old wounds begin to reopen on her once picture-perfect life.

Talking to Tudum (opens in new tab) the author Jessica revealed that much of the character's story is based on her own experience, saying: "There was so much of my own story and experience embedded in this character. It was really important to me that I be the one to tell it.”

Here's everything we know about Luckiest Girl Alive...

(Image credit: Netflix)

When will Luckiest Girl Alive be released?

Luckiest Girl Alive will be released globally on Netflix on Friday, October 7, 2022.

What is the plot of Luckiest Girl Alive?

The official Netflix synopsis reads: "Luckiest Girl Alive centers on Ani FaNelli, a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe, and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon.

"But when the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life."

Who is in the cast of Luckiest Girl Alive?

Hollywood actress Mila Kunis (plays the titular role of Ani FaNelli, along with Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story, The Big Short) as her fiancé Luke.

Joining them are Chiara Aurelia (Cruel Summer) as a young Ani FaNelli, Alexandra Beaton (The Next Step) as Hilary Hitchinson, Connie Britton (Spin City), Jennifer Beals (Flashdance), Justine Lupe (Succession), Thomas Barbusca (The Mick), Alex Barone (Dopesick) and more.

Talking about the casting of Mila Kunis, Jessica also told Tudlum: “I never would have thought of her on my own, but seeing her on set and seeing her perform some of these more controversial lines, [I realized] how easily it could have gone sideways if we’d had anyone else in that role. I don’t think anyone but Mila could have done it.”

Mila Kunis as Ani FaNelli. (Image credit: Sabrina Lantos/Netflix © 2022)

Is there a trailer?

The gripping trailer is available to watch below where we see her idyllic life and relationship plunge into chaos as she confronts her dark past.