We Solve Murders Netflix adaptation: everything we know

Richard Osman has a new crime series in We Solve Murders

We Solve Murders is an expected Netflix adaptation of the first book in Richard Osman's new crime series.

The hugely popular TV presenter is already seeing his hit book The Thursday Murder Club being turned into a movie.

Osman though has also revealed the tantalizing news that Netflix has bought the rights to "We Solve Murders".

Talking about his books heading for the big screen, Osman previously said during a TV interview: "Netflix have bought the rights to We Solve Murders, which is great. So it could be a busy few years."

Any decision by Netflix to go ahead with the adaptation will likely be based on how well The Thursday Murder Club movie does and also how the book "We Solve Murders" is received.

Indeed, Osman quipped: "Unless everyone reads 'We Solve Murders' and says, 'This is not for us,' in which case they'll go quiet."

It seems though incredibly unlikely The Thursday Murder Club movie, which boasts an all-star cast including Helen Mirren and Pierce Brosnan, won't be a hit.

So, we expect We Solve Murders to happen and here's all we know about Netflix's expected adaptation…

OK, so it's not been filmed yet, but assuming The Thursday Murder Club is a hit when it's released in 2025 (date TBC), we'd expected filming to start on We Solve Murders in the same year and so a 2026/2027 release date looks possible.

The Thursday Murder Club movie is on the way (Image credit: Giles Keyte/Netflix)

We Solve Murders plot

We Solve Murders sees Richard Osman introduce us to two new characters — Steve Wheeler and his daughter-in-law Amy — who become a detective duo.

Steve is retired but still does the odd bit of detective work. He is a pub quiz type of guy and thinks going on madcap adventures is more Amy's thing. She loves an adventure and her job in private security can be super dangerous. But in a plot twist sounding like something out of Death in Paradise, she's posted to a remote island where she's protecting top author Rosie D'Antonio. But she sends for Steve's help when a load of cash and a dead body turns up…

We Solve Murders cast

No cast has been announced yet but Netflix will no doubt be after big names for the parts of Steve and Amy.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet!