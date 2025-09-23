Home and Away spoilers: Will Sonny invite girlfriend Dana to move in?

Will Sonny ask girlfriend Dana to move in with him on Home and Away?

Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) needs to find somewhere new to live on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Dana's friend and landlady, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger), has now SOLD her beach house and is about to leave Summer Bay to go and travel the world.



Dana's sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) has accepted an invitation from her ex-fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), to move in with their baby son, Archie.



But what about Dana?



Harper decides to help by dropping a hint to Dana's boyfriend, Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown), that she's about to become homeless!



Will Sonny invite Dana to move in with him?

Harper has moved in with her ex-fiance Tane on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

As the day of her departure gets closer, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) sits down to write goodbye letters for each of her long-time friends to read once she has left the Bay...



Meanwhile, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), Justin Morgan (James Stewart), Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) get Irene's farewell party going.



Irene is thrilled with all their efforts.



However, SOMEONE is missing.



WHERE is John Palmer (Shane Withington), who is supposed to be making a farewell speech for Irene?



PLUS, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) angrily confronts her ex-boyfriend, Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), over his drink-driving.



Remi is fed-up with everyone getting on his case.



So he decides to jump back on his bike and get out of town for a while...

Irene's farewell party gets underway on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Bree confronts her ex-boyfriend Remi over his drink-driving on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5