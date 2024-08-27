Home and Away spoilers: Eden and Levi's dad visits the Bay!
Airs Tuesday 3 September 2024 at 1:45pm on Channel 5.
Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has had nothing to do with her estranged dad for years on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
So she may not be happy when James "Jimmy" Fowler (Aaron Jeffery, from McLeod's Daughters and Wentworth) unexpectedly visits Summer Bay!
Jimmy arrives in search of doctor son, Levi (Tristan Gorey), after hearing about his marriage break-up.
WHY didn't Levi tell him that things were over between him and wife, Imogen?
During a catch-up at The Diner, Levi admits how he got together with current love, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).
Father and son both have something in common, having had affairs during their marriages.
Levi warns Jimmy that Eden also lives in Summer Bay and may not be happy to see him!
Will Levi and Jimmy manage to avoid Eden?
Or will the fireworks fly??
Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) go in search of missing teenager, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).
Tane is afraid that Perri has gone back home to his abusive dad, Carl.
But things are looking-up when Perri is found sleeping rough on the beach again.
Perri is living in fear after receiving more verbal threats from his angry dad.
Determined to keep Perri safe, will Tane step-in as his temporary guardian?
In hospital, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) fears the worst as he still has no feeling in his legs after his surf accident.
Is it possible that he could be paralysed?
Xander's now ex-girlfriend, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris), is on shift as his hospital nurse, which makes things rather awkward.
Dana and Xander's sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), do their best to boost his spirits.
But how long is Xander going to be stuck in hospital for?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5
Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.