Home and Away spoilers: Eden and Levi's dad visits the Bay!

How will Eden react when she comes face-to-face with her estranged dad Jimmy on Home and Away?

Eden Fowler (played by Stephanie Panozzo) has had nothing to do with her estranged dad for years on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



So she may not be happy when James "Jimmy" Fowler (Aaron Jeffery, from McLeod's Daughters and Wentworth) unexpectedly visits Summer Bay!



Jimmy arrives in search of doctor son, Levi (Tristan Gorey), after hearing about his marriage break-up.



WHY didn't Levi tell him that things were over between him and wife, Imogen?



During a catch-up at The Diner, Levi admits how he got together with current love, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).



Father and son both have something in common, having had affairs during their marriages.



Levi warns Jimmy that Eden also lives in Summer Bay and may not be happy to see him!



Will Levi and Jimmy manage to avoid Eden?

Or will the fireworks fly??

Levi is reunited with his dad Jimmy on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) and Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) go in search of missing teenager, Perri Hayes (Cantona Stewart).



Tane is afraid that Perri has gone back home to his abusive dad, Carl.



But things are looking-up when Perri is found sleeping rough on the beach again.



Perri is living in fear after receiving more verbal threats from his angry dad.

Determined to keep Perri safe, will Tane step-in as his temporary guardian?



Can Tane protect Perri from his abusive dad on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

In hospital, Xander Delaney (Luke Van Os) fears the worst as he still has no feeling in his legs after his surf accident.



Is it possible that he could be paralysed?



Xander's now ex-girlfriend, Dana Matheson (Ally Harris), is on shift as his hospital nurse, which makes things rather awkward.



Dana and Xander's sister, Rose (Kirsty Marillier), do their best to boost his spirits.



But how long is Xander going to be stuck in hospital for?

Xander almost drowned after a surf accident on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5