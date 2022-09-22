Who plays Jeffrey Dahmer? Who's who in Netflix's Dahmer series

DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has arrived on Netflix and fans everywhere are tuning in to learn more about the notorious serial killer throughout the course of the 10-part series.

Between the years of 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer murdered 17 men with his crimes including necrophilia, cannibalism, the permanent preservation of body parts, child molestation, indecent exposure and disorderly conduct, which resulted in him receiving a life sentence when he was eventually apprehended.

These harrowing events have been dramatized in Netflix's new DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which was created by American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy, and has a great cast attached to the project.

Read on to find out more about the cast of the new Jeffrey Dahmer series...

Who plays Jeffrey Dahmer?

Evan Peters plays Jeffrey Dahmer. Seasoned horror fans will likely know Evan Peters already, as he's teamed up with Ryan Murphy before on a number of American Horror Story seasons. In the horror anthology, he's played roles such as Tate Langdon in Murder House, Kit Walker in Asylum and Jimmy Darling in Freak Show.

As well as horror roles, Evan has starred in the X-Men film series as Quicksilver and played Warren Lipka in American Animals, so he's had quite a varied career over the years.

Speaking about playing a role like Dahmer, Evan said: "We had one rule going into this from Ryan Murphy that it would never be told from Dahmer’s point of view. As an audience, you’re not really sympathizing with him. You’re not really getting into his plight. You’re more sort of watching it, you know, from the outside."

Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer

Catherine Dahmer was Jeffrey's grandmother, whom he was sent to live with after he was arrested for drunk and disorderly conduct. She appears to be the only family member he had any real affection for, as he accompanied her to church, did chores, and followed house rules, so she was a significant part of his life.

In the series, she's played by Michael Learned who is best known for playing Olivia in the long-running CBS drama series The Waltons, which she won three Emmys for. She has also starred in films such as Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story and Power.

Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer

Lionel Dahmer is Jeffrey's father, but not much is publicly known about their father-son relationship as some sources claim Jeffrey was deprived of attention as an infant, while others suggest that he was generally doted upon. He is now retired and has professed his love for his son despite his crimes.

In the series, Richard Jenkins takes on this role and fans will no doubt recognize him from film roles such as Step Brothers, The Shape of Water and Burn After Reading.

Molly Ringwald as Shari Dahmer

Shari Dahmer was Jeffrey's stepmother, and the second wife of his father Lionel. They have both chosen to keep their surname despite Jeffrey's crimes, and was reportedly supportive of both Lionel and Jeffrey when she married into the family. Not much else is publicly known about Shari.

She's played by Molly Ringwald who is known for roles in films such as Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club and Pretty in Pink.

Shaun J Brown as Tracy Edwards

Tracy Edwards is a significant name in Jeffrey Dahmer's case, as he managed to escape his apartment and draw the police's attention to what was going on. Jeffrey picked up Tracy at a local bar, and once at the apartment handcuffed one of his hands and told him to go into the bedroom and pose for photos, as well as threatening him with a knife. Tracy managed to get away though, and was ultimately responsible for the police arresting Jeffrey in 1991 after flagging down a cop car.

In the series, he's played by Shaun J. Brown who is known for playing the main role of Mason in The Great Indoors as well as Daniel Young in Hulu's The Dropout.