'Against The Ice' on Netflix: All you need to know about the new movie with Joe Cole and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Against The Ice on Netflix: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Joe Cole while filming in Greenland.

Epic new Arctic survival film Against The Ice has everything you might expect when you hear Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole is teaming up with Game of Thrones Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. Sounds like there's a lot of action and fighting... as the pair are set to do battle with polar bears!

Set in 1909, Coster-Waldau plays Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen, who’s heading up Denmark’s Alabama Expedition. The crew want to disprove the United States’ argument that Greenland is two different islands and stop their claim to North Eastern Greenland. Leaving his ship behind, Mikkelsen treks across the ice with his young, inexperienced crew member, Iver Iversen (Joe Cole).

But although they find proof that Greenland is a single island, returning to the ship is much harder than expected. Battling extreme hunger, fatigue and a polar bear attack, they finally arrive to find their ship crushed in the ice and the camp abandoned. As the days grow longer, their mental hold on reality starts to fade, breeding mistrust and paranoia, can they fight to stay alive?

"Against The Ice is an intense exploration of two men, two opposites, trapped in an epic dangerous setting,’ says Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

"It’s also a story of living under extreme pressure and circumstances, of constant struggle for survival, fighting off threats of extreme cold, lack of food, hungry polar bears and not least the frailty of the human mind."

The exact release date is still to be announced, but Against the Ice will be shown worldwide on Netflix later this year.

Against The Ice on Netflix: Who is Nikolaj Coster-Waldau?

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister in Game Of Thrones (Image credit: HBO)

Probably perfect for the action role required for Against The Ice, Danish actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau played charismatic Jaime Lannister in HBO’s fantasy drama Game of Thrones, for which he received two Emmy Award nominations. He’s also appeared in films including Black Hawk Down, Wimbledon and Kingdom of Heaven.

Against The Ice on Netflix: Who is Joe Cole?

Joe Cole as John Shelby in Peaky Blinders. (Image credit: BBC)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s co-star in Against The Ice is BAFTA nominee Joe Cole who rose to fame as Birmingham gangster brother John Shelby in BBC’s Peaky Blinders. He’s also starred in Skins, Black Mirror and last year as gangster's son Sean Wallace in Sky's gritty drama Gangs of London. Joe's also just started filming classic 1960s spy drama The Ipcress File for ITV.

Is there a trailer for Against The Ice?

Not yet. Watch this space!

Who else is starring in Against The Ice on Netflix?

It’s been revealed that joining Joe Cole and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau in Netflix’s Against The Ice is Charles Dance, who played Jaime Lannister's father Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones. Icelandic actor Heida Reed, who was Elizabeth Warleggan in BBC drama Poldark, is also among the cast. Details of further casting is yet to be announced.

What else do we know?

The one-off English language film has been described as "a true story of friendship, love and the awe-inspiring power of companionship." It was adapted into a screenplay by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Joe Derrick from the original Danish novel Two Against The Ice by Ejnar Mikkelsen. Filming took place in Iceland and Denmark with award-winning Danish director Peter Flinth taking the helm.

"Against The Ice has been a passion project for me from the very beginning. It combines a lot of themes that excite me: adventure, Greenland, companionship, loyalty and love," says Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

"Peter Flinth sent me the book Two Against The Ice by Ejnar Mikkelsen. I read it, fell in love with it and started adapting it together with Joe Derrick. It’s our first project, but as luck would have it that Netflix wanted to be the home for our film, which I will forever be grateful for. I can’t wait to share Against The Ice with audiences everywhere."