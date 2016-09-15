Heida Reed: ‘The Poldark cast came on holiday with me to Iceland!’

As Elizabeth gets cosy with Ross this Sunday in Poldark, Heida Reed reveals just how close all the stars of the hit BBC1 series really are…

Despite how it looks on screen, the cast of Poldark really are the best of friends!

So close, in fact, that Heida Reed, who plays Elizabeth, has revealed that she recently went on holiday with Eleanor Tomlinson (Demelza), Jack Farthing (George), Kyle Soller (Francis) and Ruby Bentall (Verity)!

"They came out to my home country of Iceland to visit me," Heida told us. "We went to my grandmother’s cottage in the country, and I showed them the sights."

Sadly, two key actors were missing. Aidan Turner (Ross) and Luke Norris (Dwight) had other commitments. But not wanting them to feel left out, Heida’s planning another cast jolly soon!

"I think Aidan and Luke were very disappointed," laughed Heida. "In fact, everyone who didn’t come was very jealous, so I’m going to organise another Iceland trip soon. There’s so much I want to show everybody and don’t want anyone to miss out!"

Heida found taking a break in Iceland was a good way to unwind – and literally let her hair down! Playing well-dressed Elizabeth, she revealed it takes two hours to get in costume, including 45 minutes to do her hair.

"I have to have a hair piece and rollers! I’m also all corseted up. It’s really horrible and it’s better if you have a liquid diet. I don’t, but if you eat a little bit too much solid food it feels so uncomfortable because the corset won’t let you digest anything!"

As fans of Poldark already know, there has long been a simmering will-they, won’t-they tension between first loves Elizabeth and Ross, and in Sunday night’s episode of the BBC1 drama, things get very flirty between them.

Left alone together after a harvest festival party, a drunken Ross tells Elizabeth he wonders what things might have been like had they stayed together – and it doesn’t go down well with Ross’s wife Demelza, as Heida explained…

"Overhearing the pair makes Demelza very wary of Elizabeth and completely shifts her attitude towards her. Until then, the two of them had been friendly but from then on, they’re not on good terms!

"Although it’s just flirting, it’s all very intimate. There’s still the first love thing between them and because they never really got to be with each other there’s the fantasy of what would it have been like. That never goes away."

Poldark continues every Sunday on BBC1 at 9pm

Credit: BBC/Ellis Parrinder