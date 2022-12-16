Who will be the next Superman? Who's in the running?

The next Superman race is officially on: after playing Superman in movies like Man of Steel and Justice League, Henry Cavill is moving on from the legendary superhero, and won't be playing him in any more movies.

Cavill confirmed as much via Instagram, after a meeting with newly-appointed DC guru (and famous director) James Gunn, so his cameo in Black Adam will be his last appearance.

Being a huge actor, Henry Cavill will surely be moving on to other big projects (he's already tapped to star in one based on the Warhammer franchise), but that leaves the other elephant in the room: who will play Superman going forward?

While Henry Cavill's news is still rather recent, there haven't been many rumors about who's tapped to replace him just yet, but we do have some pieces of information that could point us in the right direction.

New Superman movie: a younger actor?

James Gunn is writing the next Superman movie himself, and he's confirmed that it'll focus on a younger Superman / Clark Kent (Superman's alter ego).

Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.December 15, 2022 See more

Gunn also confirmed that it's not an origin story, something we've seen on many occasions already, though that'd fit with Gunn's reported plans to reboot the DC cinematic universe.

Fittingly, the actor who plays Superman would therefore need to be younger — Cavill is nearly 40, so an actor who is (or is the playing age) around mid-20s would fit with the brief.

New Superman fan casting

Before any casting rumors for Superman come out, fans have been vocal about who they want to play the role next. And by far and away, the most requested actor is David Corenswet.

we want david corenswet pic.twitter.com/TsOTYzom1lDecember 15, 2022 See more

Corenswet, known for roles in The Politician, We Own This City and Pearl, isn't new to Superman rumors, with fans pointing out his appearance (which is pretty similar to Cavill) as fitting for Clark Kent.

A few other fan casts have been put out, but so far Corenswet is the only one with any major traction.