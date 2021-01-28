Star on Disney Plus premieres on Feb. 23, with a new world of content in tow

Disney+ today announced that Star on Disney+ will launch on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. Think of Star as a sub-brand on Disney+ that will carry content owned or licensed by Disney, but that otherwise lives outside the Disney+ family.

Or in other words, it's like Hulu, but outside the United States.

So what's on Star on Disney+? A lot. The sub-brand will have more than 75 television series and more than 270 movies at launch, including four new titles that are exclusives to Star. Those will include Big Sky, from David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, The Undoing), the Love, Simon spinoff Love, Victor (read our full review on that one), the animated sitcom Solar Opposites, and the new dramatic series Helstrom.

“Star will be an integral part of Disney+, making it bigger, bolder and even more exciting," Jan Koeppen, president, The Walt Disney Company EMEA, said in a press release. "The arrival of hundreds of TV series and movies including our exclusive Star Originals will make Disney+ the premier destination for high quality entertainment with something for everyone. Needless to say, all this comes with parental controls to give parents that peace of mind.”

In addition to the UK and Ireland, Star on Disney+ also will be available in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Portugal, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Iceland, as well as in Australia, New Zealand and Canada starting Feb. 23, 2021.

Disney+ currently costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 in the UK. (You can find prices for all supported countries here.) Starting Feb. 23, Disney+ will increase to £7.99 a month or £79.90 annually. Existing subscribers on Feb. 23 will keep that lower price for six months, with the increase not landing until Aug. 22, 2021.

Here's the full list of shows coming to Star on Disney+. (Some content will vary by country, and all are subject to change.)

Star Exclusives

Big Sky

Helstrom

Love, Victor

Solar Opposites

TV series

According to Jim

Alias

American Dad

Animal Fight Night

Apocalypse World War I

Apocalypse: the Second World War

Atlanta

Big Sky (Star Original)

Blackish

Bloody Tales of Europe

Bloody Tales of the Tower

Bones

Brothers & Sisters

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buried Secrets of WWII

Burn Notice

Castle

Code Black

Cougar Town

Desperate Housewives

Devious Maids

Drugs, Inc.

Family Guy

Feud: Bette and Joan

Firefly

Flashforward

The Fosters

The Gifted

Glee

Grey's Anatomy

Helstrom (Star Original)

The Hot Zone

How I Met Your Mother

Inside North Korea's Dynasty

The Killing

LA 92

Lance

Lie to Me

Lost

Love, Victor (Star Original)

Mafia Confidential

Maradona Confidential

Mars

Modern Family

O.J.: Made in America

Perception

Prison Break

Raising Hope

Resurrection

Revenge

Rosewood

Scandal

Scream Queens

Scrubs

Sleepy Hollow

Snowfall

Solar Opposites (star Original)

Sons of Anarchy

The Strain

Terra Nova

Terriers

Trust

Ugly Betty

Ultimate Survival WWII

Valley of the Boom

Witness to Disaster

WWII Bomb Hunters

The X-files

The 2000s: the Decade We Saw It All

24

24: Legacy

The 80s: the Decade That Made Us

9/11 Firehouse

The 90s: the Last Great Decade?

9/1/01

Films