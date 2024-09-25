Den of Thieves 2: Pantera — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Gerard Butler crime thriller

Gerard Butler has been the star of a number of fan favorite action movies, from 300 to the Olympus Has Fallen franchise and, more recently, Plane. But one of his movies that has garnered a solid cult fanbase is going to be getting a sequel in 2025 after seven years, when Den of Thieves 2: Pantera arrives on the big screen.

The first Den of Thieves movie debuted back in 2018, and while critically it wasn't greeted with the widest of acclaim (the movie is officially "Rotten" on Rotten Tomatoes), it has earned a larger fanbase in its years since its release. That's why a sequel is finally on the way, continuing the story of Big Nick (Butler) and his pursuit of criminal mastermind Donnie (O'Shea Jackson Jr.)

Find out more information about Den of Thieves 2: Pantera right here.

Start the new year off with Den of Thieves 2: Pantera playing exclusively in US movie theaters starting on January 10, 2025. For UK audiences, the movie is expected in January 2025, but an exact date has not been shared at this time.

The previous entry, Den of Thieves, was also a January release back in 2018. If you need to catch up with the series, Den of Thieves is available to rent via digital on-demand in the US and UK.

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera cast

O'Shea Jackson Jr. in Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (Image credit: Rico Torres/Lionsgate)

Gerard Butler and O'Shea Jackson Jr. are at it again in Den of Thieves 2, reprising their roles from the original movie as Big Nick O'Brien and Donnie Wilson, respectively.

We already mentioned many of Butler's biggest roles in his career above, but he is also known for How to Train Your Dragon, The Phantom of the Opera, P.S. I Love You, Law Abiding Citizen and Copshop.

Jackson Jr., meanwhile, broke out when he portrayed his father Ice Cube in Straight Outta Compton. He has since gone on to star in the likes of The Longshot, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cocaine Bear and Swagger.

Per IMDb , the movie's supporting cast is going to include Jordan Bridges (Palm Royale), Evin Ahmad (Who Is Erin Carter?), Salvatore Esposito (Fargo season 4), Swen Temmel (The Bay), Yasen Zates Atour (The Witcher), Orli Shuka (Gangs of London) and Velibor Topic (Kingdom of Heaven).

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera plot

Written by Christian Gudegast, here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"In Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Big Nick is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world's largest diamond exchange."

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer

Get ready for some fun action as Big Nick and Donnie are teaming up to work the heist together this time around in the Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer:

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2025) Official Trailer â€“ Gerard Butler, Oâ€™Shea Jackson Jr. - YouTube Watch On

Christian Gudegast movies

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is just the second feature directing job for Christian Gudegast, whose lone other credit is the original Den of Thieves movie. However, he did have a previous experience working with Butler as he was the writer of London Has Fallen, the sequel to Olympus Has Fallen, and wrote the 2003 Vin Diesel movie A Man Apart.