Seven years ago, action heist movie Den of Thieves arrived in theaters with a bit of a muted reception. Critics weren’t overly fond of it and it finished third at the US box office for its opening weekend before going on to finish with $80.5 million worldwide. But over time the Gerard Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr. movie became something of a cult favorite, which has helped lead to a sequel, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, now playing.

Butler and Jackson are back as Big Nick and Donnie in a story that looks to go even bigger than the original, as it swaps Los Angeles banks for the European diamond market. How can you watch Den of Thieves 2: Pantera right now?

Read on for all the information you need, including streaming details.

How to watch Den of Thieves 2: Pantera in movie theaters

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera is playing exclusively in US movie theaters right now. At this time we’re not able to confirm the movie’s UK release plans.

To find out where and when Den of Thieves 2 is playing near year, check out the movie’s official website or Fandango , both of which will show you all of the theaters in your area where the movie is playing and available showtimes. You can also purchase your Den of Thieves 2: Pantera ticket directly through these sites.

If you have a particular movie theater chain that you frequent, then you also might want to look into movie theater subscription and membership programs. In addition to keeping you up to date with the movies playing at your favorite local theater, these programs (offered by various US and UK movie theater chains) also offer free, discounted and monthly allotment of movie tickets, as well as additional moviegoing perks, like discounts on concessions.

Is Den of Thieves 2: Pantera streaming?

No, you cannot stream Den of Thieves 2: Pantera at this time, as it is only playing in movie theaters.

There are no details on Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’s at-home viewing plans available right now either. However, we would presume that the movie will first be made available to buy or rent through digital on-demand platforms first before it becomes available as part of the library of a major streaming service.

We’ll update this post as info on Den of Thieves 2: Pantera’s streaming plans are announced.

In case you’re interested in catching up with Den of Thieves ahead of seeing the sequel, that movie is currently streaming on Max in the US and MGM Plus in the UK.

What else to know about Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

Christian Gudegast returns as writer and director for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, as he expands the sandbox of cops and criminals that he created in the original movie. Here is the official synopsis for the sequel:

“In Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, Big Nick is back on the hunt in Europe and closing in on Donnie, who is embroiled in the treacherous and unpredictable world of diamond thieves and the infamous Panther mafia, as they plot a massive heist of the world’s largest diamond exchange.”

Joining Butler and Jackson in the cast are Evin Ahmad, Salvatore Esposito, Oril Shuka, Cristian Solimeno and Nazmiye Oral.

At the time of publication, there are no reviews for Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. What to Watch will have its review of the movie on Friday, January 10.

Get a sneak peek at what’s in store with the movie by watching the official Den of Thieves 2: Pantera trailer directly below.