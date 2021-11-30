Best Spider-Man movies: The Spider-Man movies ranked from worst to best

With Spider-Man: No Way Home coming out, the internet has been debating the definitive ranking of the Spider-Man films. Everyone has a favorite actor for the part, or a vision for their ideal Spider-Man interpretation. Well here at What To Watch, our Spidey-senses have been tingling with anticipation for the new film as well. And as hardcore fans of the web-slinging wallcrawler, we couldn’t wait to throw our list into the mix.

NOTE: For this list, we will only consider solo Spider-Man films where Spider-Man is the protagonist. This means crossover films like Captain America: Civil War, Avengers Infinity War, or Avengers Endgame, or spin-offs like Venom will not be considered. **ALSO THERE WILL BE SPOILERS AHEAD**

Without further ado, here is our list, ranked from worst to best!

8. ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Imageworks)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 is a mess. It dives back into that horrible cheesiness of Batman and Robin that almost killed comic book movies back in 1997. From Jamie Foxx’s over-the-top “Look! I’m a Nerd” interpretation of Max Dillon (it’s like he watched an episode of The Big Bang Theory to figure out how to play a nerd), to Paul Giamatti’s cartoony Russian accent as the Rhino, webbed up in his boxers, the movie is a trainwreck of outdated camp choices that have no business being in post-Dark Knight era comic book films. Add the bloated attempts to set up a Sinister Six movie and a forced bastardized interpretation of the Death of Gwen Stacy storyline, and you have a tonally confused movie, that’s clearly the product of producers Amy Pascal and Avi Arad’s lack of understanding about what comic book films should be this day and age.

7. ‘Spider-Man 3' (2007)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Speaking of over-the-top, overstuffed cheese, Spider-Man 3 suffers from horrendously executed scenes like Peter Parker’s infamous strut down the street, and his cringeworthy jazz club dance scene, that fit more comfortably in The Mask than Raimi’s first two Spidey films. It also features a completely soap opera-ish amnesia storyline for James Franco’s Harry, a stupid and unnecessary retcon for Uncle Ben's murder, and the misguided first attempt at bringing Venom to the big screen via Topher Grace, of all actors. Maguire’s performance is hammy. Dunst’s and Franco’s performances are phoned in. And though the highlight is Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, the film never gives him anything to do other than mope about “Penny, his sick daughter” over and over again!

6. ‘The Amazing Spider-Man' (2012)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

The first Andrew Garfield outing wasn’t terrible. Billed as “the untold story,” it was just a retread of the same story with different beats. The only difference was Peter Parker was a Twilight-looking emo skater. There’s literally a stupid 3 minute scene of Peter emo skating to Coldplay for no reason. Garfield is miscast as Peter Parker, who really shouldn't be a good looking skater boy who yells at his Uncle Ben, or rips shirts off women on the subway, while beating up guys who try to defend her (which also happens in this movie). Just more missteps by producers who simply don’t understand the character and his appeal.

5. ‘Spider-Man' (2002)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

There’s a gap between subpar Spider-Man films and good ones. And to kick off this “good half" is the iconic film that started it all, Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002). Maguire was the perfect choice to pull off the good-boy, science nerd from the early days of the Lee/Ditko comics, even if his turn as Spider-Man wasn’t as snappy. Watching him do battle with Willem Dafoe’s outstanding Norman Osbourne was thrilling. J.K. Simmons’ Jameson was pitch perfect. And, organic webshooters aside, it was one of the more faithful superhero films put to screen. Let’s also not forget that it pulled off one of the most iconic kisses in all cinematic history.

4. ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

Spider-Man: Far From Home, is a well made film. Firmly taking root in the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, Far From Home explores the themes of legacy and, as all Spider-Man films do, responsibility. Holland’s consistently charming, as always. Jake Gyllenhaal is masterful as smarmy con artist Quentin Beck, and the twist midway through the film was inspired. And watching Holland go through the trippy, bizarre and terrifying illusion sequences was thrilling. It’s at least on par with, of not a little less than its predecessor, which…

3. ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2019)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

While Garfield was a good Spider-Man/lousy Peter Parker, and Maguire was an excellent Peter Parker/medium Spider-Man, Tom Holland is the pitch perfect balance of both roles! There’s an infectious “Michael J. Fox” charm that makes him the perfect everyman, and that is exactly what Peter Parker/Spider-Man was meant to be! Holland’s first solo outing in the MCU captures that spirit way more than his predecessors. In fact, the struggles of being an everyman is exactly what this film is about! Holland’s Spidey is matched by a stellar Michael Keaton, also playing an everyman in Adrian Toomes/Vulture. And Peter’s decision at the end to stay grounded and help the little guy is precisely a message Stan Lee would have applauded.

2. ‘Spider-Man 2’ (2004)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

However, if there’s only one live-action Spidey film that encapsulates the struggles of being an everyman AND a superhero, it’s Raimi’s Spider-Man 2. Peter’s appeal as a character was that he wasn’t some billionaire when he took off the mask. He was a poor student/ photographer who had trouble keeping the lights on. We feel for Peter because we know and see how difficult it is to be Spider-Man, but also to be human. We also get Alfred Molina’s brilliant Doc Ock – perhaps the most sympathetic comic book villain put to screen. But the real prize was always the phenomenal action, from the bank fight to the train sequence – one of the best action scenes in a comic book film ever.

1. ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ (2018)

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Animation)

While Far From Home touched upon the idea of legacy, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse blew that idea out of the water in a beautiful way. This is a gorgeous spectacle. However, the real draw is its endearing characters; pure-hearted, but flawed Miles Morales and disillusioned Peter B. Parker. Miles’s arc from being a kid forced to become a hero he's not ready to be, to the best successor for the job of Spider-Man is one of the best arcs in superhero cinema to date. And the heartbreaking relationships he has with his uncle, Aaron Davis, and his own father are beautiful. A near-flawless film, and a classic in both the superhero and animation genres.