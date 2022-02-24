Tom Holland reveals one of the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' actors wore a fake bum

Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Tom Holland has revealed a secret wardrobe addition, where one of the three actors playing the iconic Marvel superhero wore a fake bum for scenes.

However, he didn't want to tell viewers which one of the actors had to wear it, so it still remains a mystery and he's left fans to speculate on who it could be!

Appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday, Tom said: "I’ll give you a spoiler and I’m not gonna tell you who. But one of us has a fake a**e in their suit… You can figure out that for yourselves."

Host Seth Meyers joked that Tom was just trying to boost ticket sales with that anecdote, adding: "now everybody is going back out [to the theatre] to try to find the fake a**!"

Speaking about the new film and getting to star alongside Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, Tom added: "Playing Spider-Man while being a wonderful experience [and] completely life-changing, it can also be quite alienating.

Tom Holland revealed that one of the Spider-Men in #NoWayHome wore a “fake ass” – who do you think it was? pic.twitter.com/SNltRc6nCdFebruary 22, 2022 See more

"When you’re 19 and someone gives you this opportunity and your life changes, it’s quite hard to figure out how to navigate, so to almost have two older brothers who had been through it before me, to be able to share that experience with them was amazing."

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been a huge success, dominating the box office by bringing in a whopping $1.833 billion and making it the sixth highest-grossing film of all time.

Recently, Tom also spoke about his time filming Uncharted, including the stunt that "broke him" during the filming process. So between fake bums and crazy stunts, there's been a lot going on behind the scenes!

Speaking about taking on the daring stunt, which involved him jumping into the back of an airplane and then ending up being thrown out of it on impact with a car, Tom revealed: "I had to do it, and I broke myself!"

Spider-Man: No Way Home is still in cinemas and is getting a March 22 digital release.