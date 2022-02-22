'Uncharted' star Tom Holland reveals Zendaya's reaction to shocking stunt

Uncharted lead Tom Holland has spoken about a stunt that "broke" him, and how his girlfriend and Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star Zendaya reacted to this scene.

During an appearance on the talk show Late Night with Seth Myers, Tom spoke about his new film Uncharted, which is directed by Ruben Fleischer and based on the video game of the same name.

In particular, Tom mentioned a daring stunt that involved him jumping into the back of an airplane and then ending up being thrown out of it on impact with a car.

Speaking about taking on the stunt, Tom revealed: "I had to do it, and I broke myself!"

Zendaya was very taken aback by the stunt when he first spoke to her about Uncharted. She simply said: "I have to stop you right there. What on earth is this movie about?!"

All the risky stunts and high-action scenes have certainly paid off though, as Uncharted has been a huge hit so far, with fans flocking to see the video game adaptation.

The film follows street-smart Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) after being recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune amassed by Ferdinand Magellan, and lost 500 years ago by the House of Moncada.

We promise they like each other most days. Get out to theaters to see @TomHolland1996 and @MarkWahlberg in #UnchartedMovie now! pic.twitter.com/HL3LEPIlX7February 18, 2022 See more

There's also a suggestion we could see more of Uncharted in the future following its box office success, as Sony Chief Tom Rothman has commented on how well the film is doing.

In a memo to colleagues, reported by Deadline, he noted: "With over $100M in box office worldwide in just one weekend, and a 90% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Uncharted is a new hit movie franchise for the company.

"This marks a great victory for every single division of the company, as the film was our first major production entirely shut down by the advent of Covid, yet we persevered to complete a picture the audience loves and marketed and distributed it with strategic verve worldwide, despite the pandemic."

Our Uncharted review described it as "a rip-roaring modern treasure hunt that plays by video game rules and has a blast doing so".

Uncharted is available to watch in cinemas globally now.