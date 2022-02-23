'Spider-Man: No Way Home' swinging to digital in March

After helping to save the box office for weeks, Spider-Man: No Way Home is going to become available for at-home viewership in March via digital and then in April with a Blu-ray/DVD. The latest adventures of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will be available digitally starting March 22, with its Blu-ray/DVD then rolling out on April 12.

The announcement was shared by Sony Pictures on Twitter, where Tom Holland, Tobey Magurie and Andrew Garfield recreate the popular Spider-Man pointing meme.

Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD & Blu-ray on April 12!

When Spider-Man: No Way Home becomes available on digital March 22, viewers will be able to get through Apple TV, Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, Microsoft, Verizon Fios, Xfinity and AMC, per Sony Pictures website; a price for digital was not shared.

As for the physical copy of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the movie will be available in 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD, and is set to feature more than 80 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, including 20 minutes on Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s role in the movie. Fans will also get to explore hidden easter eggs in the movie, bloopers and more. Consumers can pre-order Spider-Man: No Way Home on 4K, Blu-ray or DVD right now.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the third movie where Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, picking up immediately after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Peter’s identity as Spider-Man is revealed to the world, causing his superhero responsibilities to conflict with his normal life and putting those he cares about most at risk. He enlists the help of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast a spell and make the world forget he is Spider-Man. But when the spell goes wrong a rift in the multiverse is opened, bringing a slew of the most dangerous villains that have fought Spider-Man in any universe. Read What to Watch's review of Spider-Man: No Way Home right here.

In addition to Holland and Cumberbatch, Spider-Man: No Way Home stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Willem Dafoe, Jamie Foxx, Alfred Molina, Thomas Haden Church, Benedict Wong, Tony Revolori, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released exclusively in movie theaters on Dec. 17. Even amid the omicron spike, the movie did incredible numbers at the box office, recently passing Avatar to become the third-highest grossing U.S. movie of all time, with its current $772 million trailing just Avengers: Endgame ($858 million) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($936 million). Spider-Man: No Way Home has made $1.8 billion worldwide. You can still watch Spider-Man: No Way Home at your local movie theater.