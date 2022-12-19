Anton and Giovanni: Adventures In Sicily — air date, what happens, where they go, first look and all about the Strictly stars and their sun-soaked adventure

Anton and Giovanni: Adventures In Sicily on BBC1 sees Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton du Beke and Giovanni Pernice turning their backs on ballroom for a while to explore the sun-kissed island of Sicily.

In their brand new travel series Strictly pro Giovanni takes his friend and now Strictly judge Anton around his native island, checking out everything from the famous volcano of Mount Etna to tiny old towns off the beaten track. The lucky pair will also sample Sicily’s delicious cuisine and indulge in the odd tango or two.

“To say this has been a dream project is an understatement! Taking Anton to my much-loved home of Sicily was simply Bellissima! We danced, we laughed, and had the time of our lives - with great culture, food and company. I cannot wait for viewers in the UK to come on this journey with us,’ says Giovanni.

"When I first heard about this trip it was pretty irresistible,” adds Anton du Beke. “What's not to love? It's all my favourite things, great food, great country and spending time in the sunshine with Giovanni. Marvellous."

Anton and Giovanni: Adventures In Sicily is a three-part series will air on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer in 2023. There’s no confirmed date yet but we’ll update you on here as soon as we hear anything.

What happens in Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily — locations and sights

Prepare for sun, sea and plenty of surprises as Anton du Beke and Giovanni Pernice head to Sicily to see the best of the Mediterranean island. On their road trip they will take in the sights, enjoy the food and share lots of laughs along the way. We've loved watching Sicily as the setting for White Lotus season 2, and can't wait to find out more.

More about Anton du Beke

Ballroom dancer Anton du Beke was one of the professionals on Strictly Come Dancing from its very first show before becoming a judge on the show. He partnered celebrities such as Patsy Palmer, Judy Murray and Kate Garroway. Anton was also a team captain and later the host of the programme Hole in the Wall. He’s also presented Step Up to the Plate, This Morning and had a cameo on the soap Doctors.

Anton Du Beke takes a trip around Sicily with his good friend Giovanni. (Image credit: Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images)

More about Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni has been a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing since 2015 and has partnered Georgia May Foote and Laura Whitmore amongst others. Last year he won the show with Rose Ayling-Ellis. He’s also appeared on Pointless Celebrities, Lorraine, Children and Need, Comedy Game Night and This Morning.

Giovanni Pernice will be showing off his Sicilian homeland. (Image credit: BBC)

Is there a trailer for Anton and Giovanni: Adventures In Sicily?

There's no trailer for Anton and Giovanni: Adventures In Sicily just yet, but if the BBC releases one we’ll post it on this page.