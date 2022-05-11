Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice reveals his future on the show

Giovanni Pernice has revealed what the future holds for him.

Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has addressed his future on the BBC series after other dancers have made the decision to step down.

Recently we've seen Oti Mabuse quit after seven years and Aljaz Škorjanec quit after nine years, but thankfully for fans, it seems like Giovanni isn't leaving the beloved dancing competition any time soon.

Speaking to RadioTimes, Giovanni Pernice said: "It's not in my DNA to quit anything. I'm very competitive, so let's bring on the next challenge."

Giovanni Pernice is the male professional dancer who's been with Strictly Come Dancing the longest, as he joined in 2015 and has competed in seven seasons so far, and by the sounds of things he's keen to continue for as long as possible.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice made Strictly history with a silent moment in their Couples Choice dance in 2021. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

Over the years, Giovanni has danced alongside Debbie McGee, Faye Tozer and Michelle Visage, where he was runner-up twice, but it's his most recent partnership with EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis that has made history.

Not only was Rose the first deaf contestant to take to the Strictly dance floor, but the duo also won the 2021 series and even scooped BAFTA's Must-See Moment for their memorable performance to Clean Bandit's Symphony, where they added a silent moment to signify what the routine felt like for Rose.

Accepting the award at the BAFTAs, Rose Ayling-Ellis said: "Thank you to every single person who voted for us. Because it was a very special moment for us, and hopefully it showed how powerful TV can be."

Giovanni added: "When we first had the idea to add silence into the dance, we knew it was going to give an impact, but this is bigger than what we thought. This has changed people's lives. And as dancers, that's exactly what makes us proud."

Despite losing two dancers, Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed the pro line-up for 2022 which includes plenty of fan favourites such as Johannes Radebe and Kai Widdrington.

We don't have a celebrity line-up for the 2022 competition yet, but we'll be sure to keep you updated when that changes!

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One later this year.