Strictly Come Dancing confirms pro line-up for 2022 series

Strictly Come Dancing have revealed the pro dancer line-up for the 2022 series.

The nation’s favourite dancing competition, Strictly Come Dancing will be returning this Autumn to bring all of the much-needed glitz and glamour to our screens once again.

In more exciting news, Strictly Come Dancing 2022 have also announced the professional dancers that will be taking to the floor for the 20th series.

The professional dancers returning to the competition are: Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden, Jowita Prystzal, Graziano Di Prima, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Giovanni Pernice, Johannes Radebe, Kai Widdrington and Nancy Xu.

Newcomer Cameron Lombard will also be showing off his expert skills on the Strictly ballroom. The South African Latin Champion joined Strictly in 2021, performing in all of the show’s group numbers and across the series’ music acts, but he is yet to have a celebrity partner.

Welcome back our incredible #Strictly pros! We can’t wait to see what they bring to the ballroom in 2022. ✨ pic.twitter.com/VdoqrHo35fMarch 31, 2022 See more

Sarah James, Executive Producer, said: “We could not be more proud of the Strictly professional dancers and we are so happy to have so many returning for 2022. The world-class skill and extraordinary care they bring to everything they do, from working with their celebrity partners to choreographing and performing remarkable and unforgettable routines, never ceases to amaze us.

“They really are the best in the business and we can’t wait to see what they bring to the Strictly ballroom for our twentieth fabulous series.”

This news comes after professional dancer Aljaž Škorjanec decided to quit the show after nine years.

Aljaž shared the sad news on his Instagram account, accompanied by a touching message thanking everyone for his inspirational time on the show.

A post shared by Aljaž Škorjanec (@aljazskorjanec) A photo posted by on

Before his exit, professional dancer Oti Mabuse also decided to leave the show after seven years.

In a statement, the BBC said: "Oti has been a truly wonderful part of Strictly for the past seven years. Her energy, creativity and talent have contributed to so many of the show's most memorable moments and she will be hugely missed, not only by viewers, but the entire team.

"She leaves a dazzling legacy behind her, as the only professional dancer to lift the Glitterball Trophy in two consecutive years. We couldn't be prouder of Oti and what she's achieved."

Strictly Come Dancing 2022 returns this Autumn. Any further announcements and information regarding the latest series will be announced in due course.