Oti Mabuse quits 'Strictly Come Dancing' after seven years

Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse has made the decision to leave the BBC competition after partnering up with celebrities for almost a decade.

In a statement, the BBC said: "Oti has been a truly wonderful part of Strictly for the past seven years. Her energy, creativity and talent have contributed to so many of the show's most memorable moments and she will be hugely missed, not only by viewers, but the entire team.

"She leaves a dazzling legacy behind her, as the only professional dancer to lift the Glitterball Trophy in two consecutive years. We couldn't be prouder of Oti and what she's achieved."

Sadly the brilliant @OtiMabuse is leaving the show after seven incredible series. Thank you Oti, you will always be a huge part of our #Strictly family. ❤️

During her time on the series, Oti has paired up with the likes of Emmerdale's Kelvin Fletcher and comedian Bill Bailey, which saw her lifting the coveted Glitterball trophy in two consecutive years.

She has also danced with Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo, who was her first partner when she joined the series in 2015, as well as partnering with the show's first ever Paralympic competitor Jonnie Peacock, so she's been responsible for some big Strictly moments.

Oti has commented on the decision via Instagram, saying: "Never easy to say goodbye ♥️ I have been part of the most amazing TV show, Strictly Come Dancing for the past seven years and it has been an incredible time."

She went on to thank everyone involved in her Strictly journey, saying she'll always "Keeeep Dancing".

We have also seen the pro dancer as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK and Dancing on Ice, so we might see her taking on more judging roles in the future, or she might be getting involved with even more pro dancing.

It's not yet known which professional will step in to replace Oti on Strictly Come Dancing, but we'll keep you updated when more information is released. We're expecting to see the competition back on our screens later this year, so watch this space...

Previous seasons of Strictly Come Dancing are available on-demand via BBC iPlayer.