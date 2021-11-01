'Strictly' pro Giovanni Pernice reveals he feels 'honoured' to be partnered with Rose

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestants Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice made history after receiving a perfect score this early into the competition. Their Tango to Shivers by Ed Sheeran impressed all four judges, even Craig Revel Horwood who is known for his harsh critiques.

Newest judge Anton Du Beke told the duo: "I've written a few things down here and they all basically say 'perfect'."

Craig added: "What's the sign for 'you smashed it', darling?" and Motsi Mabuse described the dance as "epic", praising their acting skills and the way they danced together.

Finally, head judge Shirley Ballas praised Rose's technique and told them the dance was "fabulous". Unsurprisingly this resulted in high scores from all judges, giving the duo the first 40 of the season so far.

Following on from the highly praised performance, professional Giovanni took to Instagram to reflect on the moment, describing it as ‘one of the most rewarding moments of [his] career'.

His post read: "One of the most rewarding moment of my career… and is all down to you @rose.a.e ! You are an inspiration.. a super star! I know I can be a lizard sometimes ( most of the times 🙄) but I am very proud of us !!"

"No matter what the scores are we both know how much we work in the studio every day to achieve those performances !! Hard work always pays off !!! ❣️💪🏻 grateful, honoured and privileged to be your strictly partner !"

Rose is best known for her role as Frankie in EastEnders and is the first ever deaf contestant to appear on Strictly. She has quickly become a fan favourite and is keen to raise awareness about deafness and BSL.

She's also had her say on the perfect score, writing: "I am still speechless from last night. What just happened?? I am so so so proud of us. Giovanni is the most hard working, passionate, caring person ever who really believes in me."

"He really does bring out the best in me and a lot of credit goes to him on creating this amazing routine. The earliest 40 strictly ever had. WE MADE HISTORY"

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Saturday nights. Episodes are also available on-demand via BBC iPlayer.