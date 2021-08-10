HBO renews 'The White Lotus' for a second season

From left, Jolene Purdy, Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario, and Jake Lacy in "The White Lotus" on HBO.

The White Lotus will return for a second season, HBO announced today.

The initial six-episode limited series features an ensemble cast of eclectic islanders, resort hosts and guests — each horrible and broken in their own way — interacting at the White Lotus "over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel’s cheerful employees and the idyllic locale itself."

That's actually not doing it justice. In the opening episode we got up-close and personal with Steve Zahn's ... prosthetics. So, yeah, it was going to be that kind of show.

The first run has starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra D'addario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O'Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney and Zahn.

The second installment, HBO says, will "leaves Hawaii behind and follows a different group of vacationers as they jet to another White Lotus property and settle in temporarily amongst its inhabitants."

As to who will make up that new group of guests is anyone's guess thus far. Nor do we have any sort of idea when to expect the second season.

We also don't have any idea where the new resort will be. But if I may be so bold — it sounds like the perfect time for a Westworld crossover.