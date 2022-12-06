The White Lotus season 2 finale theories: who dies and more

Fans are thoroughly enjoying another messy vacation with The White Lotus season 2, as this Italian escapade has put complicated relationships between married couples, father and sons and more front and center. But hanging over everything has been the fact that we know multiple dead bodies are going to be found at the resort, revealed in the opening moments of the first episode.

It seems that just about anyone from The White Lotus season 2 cast could find themselves dead when all is said and done, but as we eagerly await the conclusion of this season of the Mike White anthology series (we thankfully already know we’re getting The White Lotus season 3), there are a lot of theories going around. Not just who is going to wind up dead, but some other shady dealings as well.

We're digging into some of the biggest theories out there for The White Lotus season 2 finale and what we think may happen.

Quentin is working with Greg to blackmail Tonya

Stefano Giannio, Tom Hollander and Jennifer Coolidge in The White Lotus (Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Tonya (Jennifer Coolidge) came to Sicily for a vacation with her husband Greg (Jon Gries). But Greg was constantly frustrated by his wife and ended up leaving, saying he had a work emergency. With Greg gone, Tonya becomes fast friends with Quentin (Tom Hollander), a gay British ex-pat with his own villa in Palermo.

However, Quentin and Tonya's meeting may not have been a coincidence. In Palermo, Quentin tells her a story about how when he was younger he fell in love with a straight cowboy in Wyoming and that even after all this time he would do anything for him. Then, in Quentin's villa Tonya finds a picture of a younger Quentin with the cowboy, who certainly looks like Greg. She gets a bit distracted though, as she ends up having a wild night with a young mafioso, doing drugs and eventually having sex.

It feels like a setup by Quentin and Greg to try and blackmail Tonya. It could have been Quentin that Greg was on the phone with in the first few episodes, arranging for them to gather evidence on Tonya that would allow Greg to divorce her and get a good chunk of her money, which he'd then share with Quentin, who as we've learned is desperately strapped for cash.

Prediction: Though everything seems lined up for Quentin and Greg to ruin Tonya, we feel that some wrinkle awaits that is going to allow her to foil (intentionally or unintentionally) Quentin and Greg's plan.

Lucia is playing Albie and the Di Grassos

Adam DiMarco and Simona Tabasco in The White Lotus (Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Albie (Adam DiMarco) has seemed to rebound after Portia (Haley Lu Richardson) dumped him for Jack (Leo Woodall), spending more time with Lucia (Simona Tabasco). Even though Albie knows she is an escort, he seems to believe they have a real connection, which is why he is concerned for Lucia when she is followed by the man she told Albie is her pimp.

This all seems to be a ploy by Lucia to get more out of the Di Grassos. Lucia has proved to be a very shrewd businesswoman, able to read the varying guests she has come across. Lucia is probably playing to Albie's sweet, naive nature that she is a damsel in distress. Because she was previously hired by Dominic (Michael Imperioli) and Albie was able to get money easily enough to pay her for their night together, she knows they are a deep well. Seeing the opportunity, she very well might have told a local friend (we never hear any of their interactions) to masquerade as her pimp and scare the Di Grassos into paying her more money.

Prediction: Albie discovers Lucia is playing him, which deeply hurts him, but he still ends up giving Lucia the money.

Valentina breaks bad

Sabrina Impacciatore in The White Lotus (Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Valentina (Sabrina Impacciatore) had been a repressed character all season, frustrated with her job and hiding her sexuality, though hopeful for a relationship with the receptionist Isabella (Eleonora Romandini). However, when Isabella reveals she is engaged to Rocco (Federico Ferrante), Valentina is heartbroken. Though it does lead to her first sexual relationship with a woman in Mia (Beatric Grannò), allowing her to get some of that pent-up frustrations out. But rather than sate Valentina, this could open up the floodgates.

Remember all the head statues around the hotel? In episode 1 the meaning behind those statues was explained, but to recap briefly, they're based on an old Sicilian legend, testa di moro (opens in new tab), where a woman got revenge on a man who professed love to her but ultimately betrayed her by cutting off his head. We've seen these pop up mostly around Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan (Will Sharpe), but that feels like a bit of misdirection and could in fact inspire the hotel's manager.

Prediction: Valentina gets revenge for feeling scorned by Isabella.

The people who die are …

While revenge could be coming for Isabella, it likely isn't death. In the opening scene of The White Lotus season 2, Rocco tells Valentina it was a guest's body found in the water but other guests had been killed as well. When Valentina asks how many, Rocco says he doesn't know, only saying "a few."

Our predictions for who ends up dying in the finale are Bert (F. Murray Abraham) and Cameron (Theo James).

We think Bert is found in the water, but that there isn’t necessarily anything nefarious about it. Bert definitely took an emotional hit when the plan for a Di Grasso family reunion with Sicilian locals didn't pan out. While it hurt that their alleged family shunned them, the fact that it was women who chased them away might hurt doubly for Bert, who always told himself that no matter what his actions were, he always thought women viewed him fondly, including his wife. Perhaps this triggered a revelation in him that his philandering ways were more painful to everyone around him. Or it could just be that Bert, who had a concussion and is in his 80s anyway, has a medical condition or falls and dies.

F. Murray Abraham in The White Lotus (Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Cameron has probably long been a favorite to die this season, but we don’t think it's by Ethan or Harper, but by his wife Daphne (Meghann Fahy). Many theories speculate Daphne is actually orchestrating a lot of what's going on with the two couples' vacation. She set up the overnight trip to Noto that gave Cameron and Ethan the opportunity to party; she also alludes to Harper that she finds ways to get back at Cameron for his infidelities, but perhaps now a personal trainer just won't cut it; another example of testa di moro.

Daphne is alone on the beach in the opening scene, so perhaps the deed is already done and she was either trying to establish her alibi or enjoying the Sicilian coast one last time.

We'll find out if any of these predictions come true when The White Lotus season 2 finale airs on Sunday, December 11, at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO and HBO Max.