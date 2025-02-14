How to watch The Gorge: stream the Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller movie at home

One of the creepiest-looking streaming movies coming out right now is The Gorge, a horror action movie which lands on streaming on Friday, February 14, or Valentine's Day,

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Miles Teller, The Gorge is about two top snipers who are assigned to opposite guard posts across a large and mysterious gorge.

They're not meant to communicate but slowly they form a friendship, which causes them to start wondering what they're actually meant to be keeping a watch for in the gorge.

Part monster horror movie, part romance and part action thriller, The Gorge looks like it could be good, so here's how to watch it.



How to watch The Gorge

When it releases, The Gorge will be available to watch on the streaming service Apple TV Plus, as it was produced especially for Apple's video platform.

There does not seem to be a theatrical release in store for The Gorge so you'll have to stream it.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 per month for a subscription, although there are ways to save, if you scroll down. Make sure you don't accidentally sign up for the Apple TV Plus MLS plan as this is for streaming soccer instead of action movies.



How to watch The Gorge for free

As one of the smaller streaming services, some people might be hesitant to sign up for Apple TV Plus. However there are ways to do so, and see The Gorge, without paying.

These are Apple TV Plus free trials, which the company is very good at offering. These are generally for subscribers to other services, like gym membership, mobile contracts or separate streaming services, but there are ones for everyone that you can find. They range from 7 days, for the general free trial, to several months for lucky customers. Check out our guide to find some.

Apple TV Plus is also available as a Prime Video Channel and this has a 7-day free trial too.

For more information on money saving, we've got a page on Apple TV Plus deals you can check out.