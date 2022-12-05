Troll: everything you need to know about the Netflix monster movie

Troll is a thrilling new Norweigan monster movie that has been in the works for over 20 years, and it's finally ready for fans all over the world to watch and enjoy.

At the time of writing, it is currently the number one movie on Netflix, brought to you by the Tomb Raider director, so now is the perfect time to learn all about it and see it for yourself!

The movie was written by Espen Aukan and follows an ancient troll that was awakened in a Norwegian mountain, and how average humans come together to stop it from destroying everything in its path.

Speaking to What's on Netflix, director and co-writer Roar Uthaug said of Troll: "It’s an idea I’ve had for over 20 years now, so it was really nice to be able to finally make the movie.

"It was inspired by Norwegian folklore and fairytales and I always wondered what would happen if one of the creatures from those fairytales would wake up today. How would the government and the army and everybody react? So that was kind of the basis of the idea."

Interested? Here's everything you need to know about the movie.

Troll was released on Netflix on Thursday, December 1, and has since gone on to receive a lot of positive feedback, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 85%.

Troll plot

According to IMDb, the plot of Troll is: "Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, Norway, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway, with city-dwellers struggling to stop something they thought existed only in Norwegian folklore."

So if you're a fan of monster movies like Godzilla and King Kong, Troll might be right up your street as it promises a lot of carnage, destruction and, of course, big creature special effects. Will they be able to control the troll before it causes irreversible damage?

mountains are moving. the norwegian adventure film Troll is coming december 1! @netflix #Troll #TrollNetflix pic.twitter.com/PhWPnO3LnnSeptember 5, 2022 See more

Troll cast

The main cast of Troll: Gard B. Eidsvoln, Ine Marie Wilmann, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen and Kim Falck. (Image credit: Netflix)

Ine Marie Wilmann leads the cast of Troll as Nora Tidemann, a paleontologist who is recruited by the Norwegian government to investigate the mountain of Dovre after several protesters die.

Kim Falck is Andreas Isaksen, the Prime Minister's advisor and Mads Sjøgård Pettersen is Kaptein Kristoffer Holm, whom Nora teams up with making an unlikely trio to try and get to the bottom of what's going on.

Meanwhile, Gard B. Eidsvoln plays Tobias Tidemann, Nora's father who often told her about the trolls in fairytales.

Is there a trailer?

There certainly is, and the trailer has already passed 10 million views on YouTube so it's really got people interested!

In it, we see just how much destruction this troll is capable of and why it's so important that people stop it before it's too late, as well as some backstory about the trolls. Take a look for yourself...