Zootopia+: release date and everything we know about the series

Are you ready to return to Zootopia with the new Disney Plus original series Zootopia+?

When Zootopia was released back in March 2016, it proved to be a bona-fide smash-hit film for Disney. In case you need to reminder, Zootopia focuses on Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin), an optimistic new police officer, who has to team up with the con artist/red fox Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman), as they uncover a mass criminal conspiracy after predators keep on disappearing.

Not only did Zootopia gross more than a $1 billion at the worldwide box office, but it earned rave reviews and picked up the Best Animated Feature at the Oscars. So it was pretty much a certainty Disney would someday make a follow-up to the movie, which takes place in the titular city where anthropomorphic animals all co-exist alongside each other.

While a movie sequel to Zootopia is still up in the air, Zootopia fans can dive back into the gloriously colorful and eclectic world very soon with on Zootopia+. Here’s everything you need to know about Zootopia+.

Zootopia+ premieres on November 9 exclusively on Disney Plus. However, for viewers in the UK, Ireland and Middle East, the limited series is known as Zootropolis+.

The original film was called Zootropolis in those regions, too, with a Disney spokesperson saying at the time (opens in new tab), "In the UK, we decided to change the US title Zootopia to Zootropolis to merely allow the film to have a unique title that works for UK audiences."

Zootopia+ trailer

Frustratingly, we’re still waiting to see a trailer for Zootopia+, even though its release date is now just a few, short weeks away. Those in attendance at D23 in September did get a glimpse at the footage for the show, though, where various details regarding its plot were announced. Speaking of which …

Zootopia+ plot

Set during the events of the movie, Zootopia+ takes a deeper look at the lives of some of its most fascinating and charismatic characters.

One of the anthology series’ six episodes is "The Real Rodents of Rodentia." This stars Fru Fru, the newly married daughter of the feared crime lord Mr. Big, who appears to be much nicer than her father. Her episode apparently pokes fun at the Real Housewives reality shows.

"Hopp on Board" is an action parody starring Judy’s parents; "The Godfather of the Bride" is a gangster homage starring Mr. Big; "Duke the Musical," unsurprisingly, is a musical starring Duke Weaselton; and "So You Think You Can Prance" focuses on the talented back-up tiger dancers to Gazelle.

Plus, arguably the most iconic star of Zootopia is getting his own episode, too. "Dinner Rush" stars Flash, the sloth who works in the DMV and was the star of the movie’s original trailer, going out to dinner with his co-worker Priscilla. Either that’ll be hilarious, or it’ll quickly become annoying.

Zootopia+ cast

With all of the above information, we at least know that Leah Latham returns to voice Fru Fru, as will Maurice LaMarche as Mr. Big, Alan Tudyk as Duke Weaselton, Raymond S. Persi as Flash, Kristen Bell as Priscilla and Don Lake and Bonnie Hunt as Judy’s parents. It is also hoped that Shakira again voices Gazelle. It’d also be nice if Goodwin and Bateman popped up as Zootopia's main characters again, but that's unknown right now.

How to watch Zootopia+

All six episodes of Zootopia+ are going to be exclusively on Disney Plus. You’ll need a subscription to the streaming service to watch it, though, which you can purchase for either $7.99 a month or $79.99 for the year. US consumers, if you’re also interested in Hulu and ESPN Plus, you can purchase the Disney Bundle that combines the pair with Disney Plus for $14 a month. If you subscribe to any of Hulu with Live TV plans, you’ll automatically get Disney Plus, too.