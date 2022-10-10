Crime season 2: plot, cast and all we know about Irvine Welsh's crime thriller

Work has begun on Crime season 2 with Scottish star Dougray Scott set to reprise his role as troubled detective DI Ray Lennox.

Based on Irvine Welsh's novel and adapted for the screen by the award-winning author, the "psychological, procedural thriller" is being filmed in Scotland.

Scott's performance in the first series recently landed him an International Emmy nomination for Best Performance by an Actor and he'll be leading a star-studded cast of British talent, including Joanna Vanderham and John Simm, in this follow-up.

Here's everything we know so far...

The six-part drama series is due to air exclusively on ITV's new free streaming service ITVX and should be hitting our screens at some point in 2023. Once we have a confirmed transmission date, we'll be sure to let you know.

Dougray Scott led a star-studded cast in the first series of this crime thriller. (Image credit: ITV)

Crime season 2 plot

An ITV press release reads as follows..

"In the second season of Crime, Ray Lennox is ready to return to the fray at Edinburgh Serious Crimes, keen to prove he is fully recovered from his breakdown induced by bringing Mr Confectioner to justice. But he’s surprised to find that it’s all change: Bob Toal has lost his mojo, while Amanda Drummond is newly promoted. And there are two new faces on the team in the form of the devious Tommy Stark and failed actor Norrie Erskine.



"When one of Lennox’s former colleagues is attacked, Lennox and Drummond quickly realize that all is not as it seems as they become embroiled in a case about vengeance, identity and social justice.

"The attack is linked to a gruesome attempted murder on a high-ranking establishment figure at a posh hotel which has been hushed up from the police. As Lennox investigates via Edinburgh’s saunas, crack dens and poshest hotels, he finds doors slammed in his face; there is an Establishment cover-up at play.



"It's not until the killer targets one of Lennox’s own team that the pieces start to fall into place. Tracing the motivation back to an unsavory incident 30 years ago, Lennox begins to realize that there is more to this case than meets the eye and the killer he has been chasing may not be the driving force behind these murders after all."

Scott was nominated for an Emmy for his performance in series one. (Image credit: Britbox)

Crime season 2 cast

Dougray Scott (Mission Impossible II, My Week With Marilyn) returns as DI Lennox, while Ken Stott (Rebus, The Missing) and Joanna Vanderham (Dancing on the Edge) reprise their roles as Chief Superintendent Bob Toal and DS Amanda Drummond.



John Simm (Grace, Doctor Who) and Derek Riddell (Silent Witness) also return for the second season, while Dougray Scott’s son Gabriel Scott (House of the Dragon) is set to appear alongside his father.



Rebecca Root (The Queen's Gambit), David Elliot (Kajaki), Laura Fraser (Breaking Bad, The Pact), Fiona Bell (Shetland), Sarah McCardie (It’s A Sin), Brian McCardie (Murphy’s Law), John McLarnon (Outlander), Ewan Miller (Skin) and Gordon Morris (The Forgotten) will also star.

Irvine Welsh on Crime season 2

The author has adapted his own work for the screen with the help of Dean Cavanagh and is looking forward to working with Dougray Scott again.

“I loved working on the first season of Crime and Dean Cavanagh and myself are already having a blast developing scripts for the second series. It was wonderful to work with such a talented cast and we hope to push those memorable characters further this time. No more Mister Nice Guy from Dean and I.”



Dougray Scott is also glad to be back in Scotland filming the crime sequel...

“I'm thrilled that I get to continue playing this complex and dynamic character, and to once again get to work with this magnificent creative team. Season 2 takes us even deeper into Lennox's past, and helps us understand his persona even more. I couldn't be happier!”

Crime season 2 trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but as soon as one lands we'll be sure to post it here.