Grace season 3: plot, cast and everything we know

Filming is already underway on Grace season 3, with the Brighton detective expected to return to our screens at some point in 2023.

Based on the bestselling novels of Peter James, the ITV crime drama has proved a real hit with audiences and was renewed for a second time shortly after the second series came to an end earlier this year.

But which Grace stories will be adapted for the screen next and which cast members will be returning? Here's everything we know...

* The following article contains spoilers for Grace season 2 *

Filming for Grace season 3 began in and around Brighton in August 2022, with ITV confirming the arrival of three new two-hour episodes next year.

With the previous series premiering in March of 2021 and May of 2022, we're hoping the detective and his team could be back on our screens by Spring 2023.

A post shared by John Simm (@johnsimmofficial) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Grace season 3 plot

We were delighted when Grace got his relationship with Cleo Morey back on track by the end of the second series, yet the final episode ended on quite a cliffhanger when the detective got a call telling him Sandy — his wife who's been missing for several years — might still be alive!

The new episodes could also shed more light on DS Glenn Branson's battle to process his trauma after being shot during the second season, with Grace's support expected to be invaluable once again.

Meanwhile, with ACC Vosper announcing her departure from the Brighton force to take a new role at the MET in London, it looks like Grace could be getting a new boss. After finally winning Vosper around, will his next Chief give him the same freedom? We can't wait to find out.

Cleo Morey (Zoe Tapper), DS Grace (John Simm) and DS Branson (Richie Campbell). (Image credit: ITV)

Which books will be adapted for Grace season 3?

The cast and crew have made no secret of their desire to adapt all 17 — and counting! — of Peter James' novels for the screen, with John Simm particularly keen on playing the detective for the foreseeable future.

"We all hope we get to do more and we get to do all these 17 books," John said at a 2021 press event. "Because there's plenty of source material and it's all really, really high quality so, fingers crossed."

So far producers have adapted the books in order, so it seems a safe bet that the third series will contain the sixth, seventh and eighth installments - Dead Like You (opens in new tab) (2010), Dead Man's Grip (opens in new tab) (2012) and Not Dead Yet (opens in new tab) (2012).

Grace season 3 cast

John Simm will reprise his role as the titular detective, while ITV have also confirmed the returns of Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson, Zoë Tapper as Cleo Morey and Craig Parkinson as DS Norman Potting.

Laura Elphinstone is also back as DS Bella Moy, although whether EJ is able to return to front-line policing after what happened last time remains to be seen.

One character who may not figure in season 3 is ACC Alison Vosper, played by star of The Pact season 2, Rakie Ayola, after her character departed for a new role in London.

It also seems that German actress Charlotte Christof will be appearing as a guest star in at least one episode, following her recent post about filming season 3 on Instagram...

A post shared by Charlotte Christof (@charlotte_christof) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Grace season 3 trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as one lands.

However, you can enjoy both previous series of Grace again on the ITV Hub.