The Serpent Queen season 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the new season

The old saying says "long live the Queen," but what happens when Queen Mother Catherine de Medici of France faces off against Queen Elizabeth I of England? Well, that's what we'll see in The Serpent Queen season 2.

After the success of the first season of The Serpent Queen, Starz quickly granted the series another season with two-time Academy Award nominee Samantha Morton returning to the role of the infamous Serpent Queen herself. Not only will Catherine have to deal with her son, Charles IX, coming of age, but she'll also have to deal with a prophet causing problems and the arrival of England's new queen.

Here's everything we know about The Serpent Queen season 2.

The Serpent Queen season 2 premieres Friday, July 12, at 8 pm ET/PT on Starz in the US, and it will be available at midnight on the Starz app wherever the Starz app is available.

The Serpent Queen is a STARZ original. If you have a cable package, you can add it as a premium channel through your cable company or you can subscribe to STARZ directly and watch anywhere. Once you have a STARZ subscription you can watch anywhere, including Roku, Apple TV, Android, Prime Video, XBOX, Samsung, LG or Vizio.

The Serpent Queen season 2 premise

Here's the official synopsis of The Serpent Queen season 2 from Starz:

"In season two, Catherine de Medici is Queen Regent of France now that her son, Charles IX has come of age. Distracted by the personal conflicts of the Valois children, a new mysterious prophet named Edith gains a loyal following who vows to challenge the current religious establishment, sparking tension across the country. Feeling threatened by the rising strain, the divided court turn to their own schemes for selfish benefit. The Guises commit unholy acts while the Bourbons turn to a familiar foreign sovereign, Queen Elizabeth I of England in hopes of personal gain.

"As France falls into political and religious turmoil, Catherine struggles to maintain her power, but The Serpent Queen will do whatever she needs to regain control."

The Serpent Queen season 2 cast

Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead) returns to the role of The Serpent Queen, Catherine de Medici. Joining her this season is Minnie Driver (Good Will Hunting, Chevalier) as Queen Elizabeth I.

Here's a look at the returning cast:

Danny Kirrane (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Don’t Forget the Driver) as Louis de Bourbon

Ray Panthaki (Away, Colette) as Charles Guise

Raza Jaffrey (Homeland, Code Black) as Francoise de Guise

Enzo Cilenti (Free Fire, The Last Tycoon) as Ruggieri

Amrita Acharia (Game of Thrones, The Good Karma Hospital) as Aabis

Ruby Bentall (Firebrand, Industry) as Angelica

Beth Goddard (Manhunt, Des) as Antoinette Guise

Ludivine Sagnier (Lupin, The Young Pope) as Diane de Poitiers

Rupert Everett (My Best Friend’s Wedding, Adult Material) as Charles V

Joining the cast as series regulars are Angus Imrie (Emma, Fleabag), Emma McDonald (Moonhaven, Low Rider), Stanley Morgan (I Used to Be Famous, The Sandman), and Philippine Velge (Station Eleven, Summer of 85).

Rosalie Craig (1899, Macbeth), Isobel Jesper Jones (The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself), Bill Milner (Son of Rambow, The Flatshare), Ashley Thomas (Them, 24: Legacy) and Alexandre Willaume (The Wheel of Time, 1899) join in recurring roles.

The Serpent Queen season 2 trailer

Take a look at the trailer for The Serpent Queen season 2 below: