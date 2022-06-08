Becoming Elizabeth: release date, trailer and everything we know about the historical drama

As Queen Elizabeth II recently celebrated her platinum jubilee, a new historical drama about the original Queen Elizabeth is coming to TV. Becoming Elizabeth is a new 2022 TV series that aims to dramatize Elizabeth I’s teenage years before she came to power.

Queen Elizabeth I has been the subject of many TV shows and movies, including Elizabeth, Elizabeth: The Golden Age featuring Cate Blanchett and Elizabeth I starring Helen Mirren, though most content chronicles her years on the throne.

Anya Reiss, who previously served as a writer on EastEnders and the UK TV series Ackley Bridge, is behind Becoming Elizabeth as the executive producer and writer.

Here is everything that you need to know about Becoming Elizabeth.

Becoming Elizabeth premieres Sunday, June 12, in both the US and UK.

For US audiences, the series debuts at midnight on June 12 on the Starz app, streaming and on-demand platforms. The show airs on the cable Starz channel at 9 pm ET/PT on June 12.

In the UK, Becoming Elizabeth is going to be available on Starzplay, with all eight episodes of the series available to watch on the platform.

What is the Becoming Elizabeth plot?

As we mentioned, while many previous projects about Elizabeth I have followed her reign as queen, Becoming Elizabeth portrays her younger years and all of the things that happened that would make her the ruler she became. Here is the official synopsis from Starz:

"Becoming Elizabeth is the fascinating story of the early life of England’s most iconic Queen. Long before she ascended the throne, young Elizabeth Tudor was an orphaned teenager who became embroiled in the political and sexual politics of the English court. With no clear heir, the death of King Henry the VIII sets into motion a dangerous scramble for power. His surviving children find themselves pawns in a game between the great families of England and the powers of Europe who vie for control of the country.

"Elizabeth struggles to control her own destiny and take real power as the men around her attempt to claim her sovereignty. Her fascinating and factual journey to secure the crown is filled with scheming, betrayal and illicit relationships that threaten to bring forth her demise at a time in which every man or woman of the court is on the wheel of fortune, which may take them to a position of great power one moment, or the executioner’s block the next."

Becoming Elizabeth trailer

Get a preview of all the palace intrigue — sex, violence and otherwise — that highlights Becoming Elizabeth with the official trailer for the new show directly below.

Who is in the Becoming Elizabeth cast?

Tom Cullen in Becoming Elizabeth (Image credit: Starz)

Will the show depicting Queen Elizabeth’s rise to power also serve as a major breakout for actress Alicia von Rittberg? The German actress has starred in some big name projects like the Brad Pitt-led World War II action movie Fury and the Einstein iteration of National Geographic’s Genius, though both in supporting roles. Becoming Elizabeth is von Rittberg’s biggest lead role to date.

Also in the cast alongside von Rittberg are Tom Cullen (Invasion, Downton Abbey) as Thomas Seymour; Oliver Zetterstrӧm (War of the Worlds) as Edward VI; and Bella Ramsey (Game of Thrones) as Jane Grey.

Here is the full principal cast of Becoming Elizabeth:

Alicia von Rittberg as Elizabeth I

Romola Garai as Mary Tudor

Jessica Raine as Catherine Parr

Tom Cullen as Thomas Seymour

John Heffernan as Duke of Somerset

Jamie Blackley as Robert Dudley

Alexandra Gilbreath as Kat Ashley

Jamie Parker as John Dudley

Leo Bill as Henry Grey

Oliver Zetterstrӧm as Edward

Bella Ramsey as Lady Jane Grey

Ekow Quartey as Pedro

Alex Macqueen as Stephen Gardiner

Olivier Huband as Ambassador Guzman

Oliver Zetterstrӧm in Becoming Elizabeth (Image credit: Starz)

How to watch Becoming Elizabeth

Becoming Elizabeth is a Starz original series and as such there are a handful of ways for viewers to watch it.

For US audiences, Starz is a premium cable channel carried as part of many traditional pay-TV cable subscriptions. The network is also available as a premium option for live TV streaming services, including FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Viewers can also sign up for Starz directly, which is then available through the Starz app on mobile and TV streaming devices, as well as online.

UK viewers wanting to watch Becoming Elizabeth can do so through Starzplay, which is also a standalone service that provides access to Starz content as well as being available as an add-on channel to select other streaming services, including Prime Video.