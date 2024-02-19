Monsieur Spade episode 6 recap: the long goodbye

The final episode of Monsieur Spade begins with Marguerite (Louise Bourgoin) and Jean-Pierre (Stanley Weber) making love. He whispers in her ear and her eyes look distant. Later, she sees him in the mirror, now dressed in his uniform. She offers to make coffee.

The next time we see her is in the present as she’s offering tea to Spade (Clive Owen) and Patrice (Denis Ménochet), telling them how much Jean-Pierre hated cemeteries. Samir (Hazem Hammad) is standing nearby and she asks him about the boy, and whether Philippe ( Jonathan Zaccaï ) shot her husband because of the boy. Samir tells them that representatives from his mosque came to speak to the boy but didn’t know what to do with him. He went to Jean-Pierre for help, because Jean-Pierre saved his life once. Jean-Pierre said he knew where to take the boy. When Philippe got involved, he told Jean-Pierre that his debt was paid. Marguerite says Philippe got Jean-Pierre out of the war.

Outside, Spade is on his way to his car when he’s passed by a man on a motorcycle. He follows until he gets to the garage, where he confronts Anatole, the owner. When Anatole pulls a gun, it only makes Spade angry. He grabs the gun and asks about the man on the motorcycle, but Anatole tries to deny it. It turns out the man on the motorcycle is Henri (Oscar Lesage). Now Spade is furious. He tells them a man on a motorcycle tried to kill Teresa (Cara Bossom), and that he knew Anatole was involved. Henri looks upset but says he didn’t try to shoot Teresa, rather he was trying to shoot through the window. Spade says he would have killed him if he’d killed her. They’re working for another wing of the French military. Anatole says Spade doesn’t fight for anyone but himself, but Spade points out he fights for everyone in Bozouls. Spade asks if Helena (Clotilde Mollet) knows about Henri’s “new affiliation” and she doesn’t, so Spade says to keep it that way.

On his way home, Spade sees the gardener, who tells him that his dogwood tree was split in half by lightning, only there were no storms the night before. When he gets to the house, Helena says that Mr. Kahn (Sofiane Belmouden) is there to see him. Khan says he’s there on behalf of a mutual friend, Detective Dundee. Kahn is a private investigator, and he won’t reveal his employer, but says he’s come into contact with some of the most powerful people in the world while looking for Zayd (Ismael Berqouch), with the goal of returning the boy to his family. He educates Spade on the history of the word “sabotage,” which is rooted in the wooden shoes — “sabo” — which were placed in machines to stop work. Spade, he says, is the “sabo” getting in the way of his quest to find Zayd. Kahn isn’t worried about Spade, though he wonders whether Teresa is also a “sabo.”

Memories of the past

After Kahn leaves, Spade goes upstairs to Teresa’s room. She’s not there, but he sees all of her fashion magazines and a closet filled with Gabrielle’s clothing. Teresa is in various stages of altering the clothes.

When he sees Gabrielle’s favorite headscarf, he flashes back to a memory of Gabrielle showing him the pool and some new pool furniture. She got him a new chair and pillow, telling him she thinks the pool will do him good. He’s always in the house, but she wants him to know everything about the house and the grounds. The groundskeepers will help him to understand their business. She also says this is the happiest she’s been. He gets the impression she’s leaving, and she says they’re at the end of their time together. She doesn't know how much time she has left, and she’s giving everything to him. She doesn’t want him to see her in her final days, so she’s planning on leaving him at some point without telling him. “Jesus, you are one tough broad,” he marvels when she confirms she wasn’t going to reveal her plan. He’s upset, but she strips off her robe and gets into the pool, telling him that whenever he wants to think of her, he should get into the pool.

Maurice (Frank Williams) hears a noise upon leaving the police station and he goes to follow it. Inside, Patrice is looking at photos, noting that the people they’re searching for hide in plain sight. He studies some of the numbers that Zayd wrote down and tells his brother they haven’t seen the worst yet. But Maurice isn’t there, rather he’s chasing the strange noise.

Philippe (Jonathan Zaccaï) lights a cigarette and starts assembling his sniper rifle. George (Matthew Beard) has a sensual rendezvous with Gazala (Ines Melab) in a shadowy alley. They clearly know each other and have done this before. She gives him information about Philippe’s plans, and it sounds like she isn’t planning on going with him. He asks if Philippe knows about her, and she assures him that he’s in the dark. She asks about “the woman” and he says she has no idea about them. He looks forward to the time when they can be together in daylight. As soon as they part, he walks away and turns down an alley, where he’s promptly run down by a car being driven by Cynthia (Rebecca Root). She runs him over again for good measure, then gets out of the car and says she always thought he liked men, not women. Clearly she knew about his meetings with Gazala. Cynthia shoots him in the head.

The bridge

Spade is driving through the streets of Bozouls when Patrice leaves the station to look for Maurice. A woman approaches to say she saw a woman and a boy on the bridge. Meanwhile, Marguerite goes to Audrey Saint-Andre’s (Caroline Silhol) house and invites herself inside…with a gun. Teresa is also walking the streets of Bozouls and she hears the same moaning sound Maurice heard. That’s when the monk who killed the nuns in the convent grabs her. Maurice shows up and tries to intervene but the monk subdues him and takes Teresa.

Marguerite tells Audrey how Jean-Pierre thought of Philippe as a brother. She and Philippe were kind to Audrey and her son when the town shunned them.

On the bridge, Kahn meets Gazala and Zayd. He was expecting Philippe, and she assures him that he’s nearby with a gun pointing at his head. Kahn also has a sniper there: Henri. Gazala knows about him. Marguerite leaves and sees what’s happening on the bridge. Suddenly Philippe shoots Kahn so Henri tries to shoot Gazala but she gets away. Philippe shoots the next man to get out of Kahn’s car. Spade hears the gunshots, as does Patrice. But Patrice is sidetracked when someone jumps out of an alley to tell him about his injured brother. Maurice tells him about the monk and Teresa.

Teresa and the monk have reached the bridge. Henri shoots at him so Teresa can get away with the boy; he misses but Teresa manages to run to Spade as he approaches. He tries to shoot the monk but he’s coughing; thankfully Patrice has also arrived and he shoots the monk. They’re about to leave the mess for the third man who exits Kahn’s car, but a new car pulls up and Virginia (Alfre Woodard) pulls up and wants to talk.

Later, the whole group is gathered in Audrey’s living room. Virginia says her job is “to sort the secrets from the nonsense” and she warns them all against trying to hide things from her. Father Morgan arrives in time for her to say she’s part of a Canadian special forces unit working for the UN. She’s there to figure out what to do with Zayd. Cynthia says MI-6 has been following the boy so they are entitled to him. Virginia says no one in the room has a legitimate claim to the boy.

Suchet from the French Army claims he’s French because he was born in Algeria, but Virginia says it makes him Algerian. She questions putting Philippe in charge of the boy, but Suchet says Philippe was there to assassinate a high ranking official. She calls out Kahn as a plant, and she focuses on the priest, who she says is a CIA operative working in the Vatican. He and Suchet leave, then Patrice moves to arrest Philippe for the murder of Jean-Pierre. Virginia sends Cynthia on her way, then she asks Marguerite and Audrey to give her some privacy while she talks with Spade.

Spade doesn’t think Virginia is from Canada, and she doesn’t understand how she got involved in this whole situation. He says he was just cleaning up after Philippe. They exchange a smart war of words, and when she brings up Henri he says Henri didn’t kill the man in his pool George did, wherever he is. (Spade doesn’t know he’s dead) He knows because the bullet went through the man’s head and into Spade’s dogwood tree. He tells Virginia to leave Henri alone, as he’s just trying to find his purpose. He calls for Zayd, using a whistle to get him to follow her. Outside, everyone is standing around watching. Cynthia says George is “retired” and that her name isn’t Cynthia.

As they leave, Spade tells Teresa to call him Sam. They go back to the house and he has a memory of Gabrielle. He goes to the newly cleaned pool and jumps in.

All six episodes of Monsieur Spade are now available to stream on AMC Plus.