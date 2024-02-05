Monsieur Spade episode 4 recap: more secrets, more lies

Monsieur Spade episode 4 begins in the past as Gabrielle (Chiara Mastroianni) meets with Jacques, who says he has to leave Bozouls. He's planning on going to Argentina, but she says he's not going there. She stands back and watches as people emerge all around out of the shadows, all of whom we've seen in Bozouls. They shoot him, but don't kill him. Not right away, anyway. They're leaving him to die an agonizing death.

Henri (Oscar Lesage) arrives in time to help Spade (Clive Owen) fight off the attackers, who were members of the French army. Helena (Clotilde Mollet) is there, too. Henri says he was nearby to help watch over Teresa (Cara Bossom). He didn't kill one of the attackers, so Spade tells Henri to go upstairs.

The next thing we see is Spade lighting a cigarette in front of the attacker, who is now tied up in a chair. Spade explains he used to just throw bad guys out a window, but he's older and wiser so now he's going to ask questions. He finds out the man is Army Intelligence and that they were likely sent there to find out if Teresa could tell them where the boy might be since Philippe failed to deliver him. He was supposed to take the girl if they couldn't find the boy or Philippe. All he knows is the boy is special. Spade releases the man, who in turn says his group knows who Spade is. Spade insists that he's not their enemy, and he's not worried about them.

Nightmares of the past

Clive Owen, Denis Menochet, Matthew Beard, Rebecca Root, Frank Williams and Oscar Lesage in Monsieur Spade (Image credit: Jean-Claude Lother/AMC)

Jean-Pierre Devereaux (Stanley Weber) is having nightmares about Algeria. He runs to the balcony, naked, and then comes to his senses and realizes a woman across the courtyard is staring at him.

Marguerite (Louise Bourgoin), meanwhile, isn't in bed. Instead she is paying a visit to a dying man. Inside his room, she sees it's full of pictures of her. His first question is about Jean-Pierre. They have a long history based on the familiarity of their conversation. He was hoping for an easy goodbye. She tells the man, Denis — Jean-Pierre's father — no one loves him. He says she was too young to get married, but she reminds him she wasn't too young for him. He's been paying to keep tabs on his son and daughter-in-law. Denis admits he left his wife and son with nothing, but he needs his son to know he has clarity now that he will die with exactly what he lived with — nothing. Denis hopes his son will get over his hatred and live his life.

Cynthia Fitzsimmons (Rebecca Root) and her son George (Matthew Beard) watch as Patrice (Denis Ménochet) and the police fish the body of one of the attackers from Spade's pool. She says they could hear the screaming from their house. Patrice asks Henri how many times he shot at them and Henri, an excellent marksman, insists he only shot once. However, the dead man was shot from behind, right through the back of his head. They think the accomplice may have killed him because he would have delayed his escape. Patrice tells Henri to call the base because this is one of their men, then he warns Spade about Bozouls not being the same as San Francisco.

At the Algerians' house, a woman urges Samir (Hazem Hammad) to take Zayd (Ismael Berqouch) away; he's too big of a risk for their family.

Nightmares of the present

Stanley Weber in Monsieur Spade (Image credit: Jean-Claude Lother/AMC)

Jean-Pierre pays a visit to a blind friend. He recounts how during the way he encountered a kid in a village who aimed a shotgun at him on his second day in Algeria. The gun jammed so he took the gun and knocked the kid to the ground. Five years later he was captured, shot in both legs so he could be tortured. It turns out the kid he'd spared was the leader of the enemy unit. They share a meal, and the man thinks he's safe… until the leader offers him some tea. Instead of pouring them drinks, the man was held down while boiling water was poured onto his face. Even after all of that, he tells Jean-Pierre how he can understand "how hate both focuses and distracts" their purpose. They're supposed to be learning, but they never get it right.

Later, Jean-Pierre studies old photos, including one of Gabrielle. He grabs his gun when he hears a noise in the apartment. Thinking it's Marguerite, he goes into the main room but she's not there. He goes down into the club and looks around. He almost shoots Samir and Zayd. Samir admits he doesn't know who the boy is, but he knows the Imam is looking for him and it's not for good. Jean-Pierre recognizes him as "the one they will all kill for."

After the body is taken away, Spade asks Henri why no one from the base seemed to be concerned about the dead soldier. Henri admits he's actually a higher-ranking officer who's keeping an eye on things, so Spade tells him to be honest with him moving forward. Before Henry leaves, Teresa thanks him for saving her life. She calls him Sir Lancelot. She asks if he's a spy, but he calls himself “an analyst.” She's asking lots of questions, particularly about her father being a member of the right-wing branch of the military. He promises to protect her. They share a kiss before he leaves.

Jean-Pierre makes a phone call, telling the woman who answers the phone to pass along the message that he has the boy.

Teresa goes to her grandmother's house. The door is unlocked, so she goes inside and looks at the many pictures all around. Audrey Saint-Andre (Caroline Silhol) walks in and Teresa asks her where her father might be, telling her people tried to kidnap her the night before. She's there to return the clothing Audrey sent her. Teresa knows she only did it because she wants access to Teresa's inheritance. Audrey is outraged, but Teresa reminds her she turned her back on her since arriving in France. Before she leaves, Teresa asks her grandmother to tell her father to get in touch with her.

Hidden signals and hidden messages

Rebecca Root and Matthew Beard in Monsieur Spade (Image credit: Jean-Claude Lother/AMC)

George and Cynthia host Spade and Patrice for lunch. Patrice reassures Cynthia these murders are an aberration for Bozouls. George notices Spade checking out the high-powered antenna on the top of their home so he and his mother distract him with talk of buying a gun for protection. Spade isn't in favor of guns anymore, because odds are someone will be shot eventually. George, who earlier revealed he has some experience with weapons from the military, is very interested in guns. However, George only wants to talk about Spade. When Cynthia pats his hand, Spade jumps up from the table and asks to use the bathroom.

He goes inside but quickly wanders around the side of the house where the satellite is connected. It goes into a garage that's all locked up, but he can hear a radio inside. Cynthia finds him and asks if he's lost. She mentions Gabrielle having an affair with her husband, and then they're both distracted by the sound of chimes coming from inside the garage. Spade leaves with Patrice, who is also curious about the contents of the garage. He knows they're hiding something.

Jean-Pierre asks Marguerite where she's been. She says she was visiting Denis. Jean-Pierre, too, was keeping tabs on his father. She only went to see him to get the letters Jean-Pierre sent her, which Denis' man stole from her. She needed his father's help to get him out of the situation he was in, but Jean-Pierre points out that it was his father who put him there. He tells her he's made his own "deal" with the devil but doesn't say what it is.

Samir hands off Zayd to a man who can protect him. The man guarding the Algerians' house was Saudi Arabian and he would have taken the boy for evil purposes. The man whistles a song familiar to the boy, who goes willingly to him.

Monsieur Spade airs Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT on AMC, and is available to stream the same day on AMC Plus.