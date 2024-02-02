Monsieur Spade episode 3 recap: a holy mission

Episode 3 of Monsieur Spade starts out in Bozouls in 1955. Spade is talking to Philippe Saint-Andre (Jonathan Zaccaï) about why he’s been sent there. Philippe doesn’t believe the girl is his daughter, and Spade can’t handle listening to his stories and metaphors. He just wants to deliver the girl and return to the US; Spade presents a half million francs and tells Philippe to get out of town. But Philippe doesn’t want the money unless it’s what he deserves. They continue their battle of wills, with neither man backing down. Philippe leaves, but the battle isn’t over.

The boy

(Image credit: Jean-Claude Lother/AMC)

Samir (Hazem Hammad) presents a young boy named Zayd (Ismael Berqouch) to a room full of Algerians: men, women and children. They’re in an apartment, too many in one space. The boy sees food and rushes to eat whatever he can grab. He’s starving. A woman notices that his clothing is expensive and that the boy is terrified. The men are afraid they could be deported if the boy is caught up in something. Samir shows them a gun that the boy was holding.

Marguerite Devereaux (Louise Bourgoin) gets a message that someone is dying. She’s not interested, telling the man who delivered the message that he should hurry up and die. She returns to her apartment and finds that Jean-Pierre is in their apartment but the door is locked, which is an old habit, he says, from the war. Marguerite knows her husband is leaving soon, but she tells him she thinks they have a mouse problem. He tells her in return that he knows they never should have left Paris but here they are and she’s built a good life in Bouzouls. He leaves, but he takes his gun with him. Another old habit, she notes.

The church steps in

(Image credit: Black Bear/AMC)

Spade reports back to Gabrielle (Chiara Mastroianni) and tells her how Philippe didn’t back down. He uses a metaphor, which she picks up upon very quickly. She knows he might leave her, but she says she might leave him. He knows she’s ill because Philippe told her as much. That means they both might leave each other. “Sounds like every love story I’ve ever heard,” he says.

In the present, Spade is on a walk when Chief of Police Patrice Michaud (Denis Ménochet) pulls up and says that they have a meeting with the bishop. Back at the house, Teresa (Cara Bossom) is taking a swim, Henri (Oscar Lesage) is keeping a very close eye on her and George Fitzsimmons (Matthew Beard) presents his newest painting, which is a gift for Spade. He proposes hanging it up in the house but Helena (Clotilde Mollet) shuts him down, telling him to set it by the door. Only Monsieur Spade hangs things on the walls, she tells him. Once he’s gone, she gives her grandson some food and compliments him for taking his duty to Spade so seriously while also reminding Henri that Teresa is only 15. He knows that, and notes that he’s patient and she’ll be 18 eventually.

Jean-Pierre gets off his bike and a group of men try to steal it, but when he flashes his gun they run away. He goes to an apartment and gives the man something he took from his home wants to trade it for money. Jean-Pierre plans on returning to Algeria again, but the older man doesn’t think it’s worth it. The man doesn’t give him as much money as he wants, but he ends up taking it.

The bishop sees them, apologizing for his cold office. The temperature helps preserve the works of art adorning the wall. His name is Monsignor Clement, Vicar General. Spade asks if that’s like a Vice President. Patrice introduces Spade as a donor of the church. Monsignor Clement presents Father Morgan, who tells Spade he’s from New York City. “My condolences,” Spade replies drily. The clergy reveal they’ve captured the monk, who was badly injured. Patrice says the police should be on the case but the Monsignor says the monk is part of the church and therefore the whole investigation is over and will be handled by the church. Spade realizes that the church wants the boy, the church doesn’t want them to investigate any longer. Patrice storms out of the meeting and Father Morgan follows them, telling them that the monk’s name is Angelo and he’s part of a secret society within the church. The priest is there to track down the zealots. He insists he’s on their side.

Playing dress up

(Image credit: Black Bear/AMC)

Teresa is playing dress-up and she’s making a mess of Gabrielle’s old clothes. Spade bursts into the room and warns her that the music is too loud. Teresa compliments Gabrielle’s taste in clothing. She asks about Gabrielle’s first husband, but Spade wants to play a game of questions. She reveals that Philippe told her that the Algerian boy had money in his family and that Philippe was paid to protect him.

Samir tells the group about the boy, and how he could be the Chosen One. They know the church would see him as a threat. He wants them to take the boy to Rodez, where he’ll be safe. While they talk, Zayd pulls out a notebook and starts writing numbers. The women reveal they had to buy the notebook because he ruined the walls with his numbers. The men say that he might be silent, but he’s speaking to them and they just need to learn how to listen.

Marguerite is practicing at the piano when Chastain comes in and wants her to come with him to see the person who is dying. She agrees to do it the following night.

Spade shows up at the doctor, asking for a favor. The doctor wants to listen to his chest before agreeing to anything, and he chastises Spade for not quitting smoking yet. Spade wants to know if Audrey Saint-Pierre (Caroline Silhol) is a patient. He’s hoping she might need an exam so he can find out if she knows where Philippe is. He can tell her that Teresa was “shot” to get her to talk.

With a bang

(Image credit: Black Bear/AMC)

After a tete a tete with the waiter at the restaurant, Jean-Pierre shows up and says that Gabrielle and his mother go way back, to the time they were both at an asylum. She went there after her first husband died. Jean-Pierre is trying to challenge the will that left everything to Spade. He says that he stole from Gabrielle because he needed money to pay Philippe to help him get out of the army. He’s going to leave Bozouls, but he wants to be sure his wife is cared for. When Spade coughs, Jean-Pierre says that he can just wait until Spade is dead, because it won’t be long.

The doctor knocks at Audrey’s door. She wakes up from the couch and looks in the mirror, setting a photo of a girl on her dresser. He says he’s there for her monthly blood pressure check, but she insists it has been two weeks. He knows she’s been drinking and wonders if it’s because of Teresa. She says she doesn’t know anything about her.

Spade returns and Teresa says she remembers when they met. It was very hot and she woke up on a plane with him. She asks about the trust fund and wonders if she can just stay with him. He says she’s going back to the convent as soon as it reopens. She says as soon as she turns 18 and has the money, she’s going to San Francisco to learn his secrets. He just smiles.

The phone rings. It’s Philippe. He wants to know if someone shot at Teresa and if the boy is with him. Spade won’t speak to him unless it’s face to face, so they agree to meet that night at the cemetery. As he gets ready, Teresa puts the music on very loud. He sees her passport in his box of important papers, and he finds his old hat.

At the cemetery, Spade looks around in the darkness, turning when every car thunders down the road. Soon he’s back at his car, realizing something is amiss. He heads home and runs to Teresa’s room. She is in bed, sound asleep. He’s relieved. Helena, thinking they’re being robbed, pulls a gun on him. Later, he jokes with her that she missed her shot to shoot him. What they don’t know is that the photo George put in the house is actually bugged.

Helena says goodnight, but he hears a thud and realizes someone is in the house. He goes to find her and is attacked by a man. Another man goes to find Teresa. George and his mother listen as they continue to struggle and Teresa can be heard calling out for Spade. The episode ends with the sound of a gunshot.

Monsieur Spade airs Sundays at 9 pm ET/PT, with new episodes available to stream the same day on AMC Plus.