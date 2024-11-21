Paramount Plus UK just got more confusing to sign up for — here's what you need to know

A still from Landman, one of Paramount Plus' newest originals.

If you've been considering signing up for Paramount Plus and you live in the UK, then your job just got a little bit more confusing. That's because Paramount Plus has refreshed its plans, so there are now three tiers instead of one.

This change comes into effect immediately, so if you try to sign up now, you'll have to pick between three tiers (and two options for each tier). This reshuffle also increases the Paramount Plus price for new subscribers (existing subscribers won't see a change) although a Paramount Plus Black Friday deal makes one of them temporarily more affordable.

To help you get your head around all your new options, I'll break down the options for you, so you know which is best for you.

It's worth pointing out ahead of time, though, that the content list is the same on all plans, and each one lets you try it out for 7 days for free.

Paramount Plus Basic (with ads)

The cheapest option you can sign up for is Paramount Plus Basic (with ads). This costs £4.99 per month or £43.99 if you'd rather sign up for a full year (that works out to £3.67 per month).

As you can tell from the name, if you pick this tier, you'll have to watch adverts before and between your videos.

Another major thing to note is that you can't download movies or shows for offline viewing if you pick this plan.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Otherwise, your videos are in 1080p or full HD, and you can only have one device playing a video at any one time.

Paramount Plus Standard

The middle plan is the one that's most like Paramount Plus' previous option, however it's a tiny bit more expensive. A monthly subscription costs you £7.99 while an annual one is £70.99 (that works out to £5.92 per month).

With Paramount Plus Standard you can download shows to watch online. Yay! You also don't have to watch adverts at all.

Streaming quality is the same as on Basic, so 1080p or Full HD, but you can watch on two screens simultaneously.

Paramount Plus Premium

The most pricey Paramount Plus package is Premium. This costs you £10.99 for a monthly option or £97.99 for an annual one (that's just over £8 per month).

If you've got your own home theater set-up, Premium is for you. It lets you watch certain supproted movies in 4K UHD and also supports HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Of course there are no adverts and you can also download movies and shows. Plus you can have videos streaming on four devices at once.

This is the plan that temporarily has an introductory offer, listed in our Paramount Plus Black Friday article, which makes both the annual and monthly plan 50% off for a limited time.