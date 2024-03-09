Some of your favorite Bravo stars are in Hunting Housewives, on TV tonight

Tonight, two of our TV favorites—the true-crime genre and the Real Housewives franchise—are coming together in a new Lifetime movie: Hunting Housewives is a satirical survivalist flick starring some of your favorite faces from the reality TV world.

The dark comedy stars The Real Housewives of Atlanta's NeNe Leakes, former Dancing with the Stars pro Kym Johnson-Herjavec, Canadian media personality Melyssa Ford—known for reality shows like Bravo's Blood, Sweat & Heels and VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood—and Denise Richards, who had a whole Hollywood acting career (Wild Things, The World Is Not Enough) before joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills series in 2019.

Hunting Housewives follows four friends headed "for a much-needed spa retreat weekend away from their husbands, children and busy schedules when suddenly they find themselves downed in a plane crash," per Lifetime's movie synopsis. "With no knowledge of basic survival, the housewives must use their wits and whatever is in their designer bags to try to survive in the rugged wilds. When they realize they are not alone, even frenemies must align to outwit their hunters."

Viewers can tune in to Hunting Housewives on Saturday, March 9 at 8pm Eastern on Lifetime. Those with cable packages can watch on their local Lifetime channel, but cable-cutters can also tune in online with a live TV streaming service that carries Lifetime, such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and Philo TV. The movie will also be available for streaming next day on the Lifetime website.

Johnson-Herjavec talked to Parade about what drew her to the project: "I loved the premise of it. It’s kind of ridiculous, but it is possible it could happen. It’s so funny, it’s like the ultimate girls’ trip goes terribly wrong. I like the relationship between the girls. It’s got girl power in it. It’s funny, it’s sad but it is a bit of a satire."

As for "battling the elements" while making the outdoorsy movie, she said, "We had more fun than anything. In between takes, us girls caught up and told stories and had fun. It was a really fun time, and I think you can see that chemistry with us. We all felt very natural. We were like, 'Hopefully we can do a sequel and let’s make the next movie on a yacht or something, not in the woods'."

Check out the trailer for Hunting Housewives before you tune into the movie tonight on Lifetime.