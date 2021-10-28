‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses’ to test fans’ wizarding knowledge

As the Harry Potter franchise celebrates 20 years since the release of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the biggest fans of the wizarding world will put their knowledge to the test in the special game show Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses. Helen Mirren (oddly enough one of the few British actors to have not appeared in any Harry Potter film, yet) will host the game show, which will air on four Sundays in a row starting Nov. 28 on both TBS and Cartoon Network.

A trailer for the game show has been shared, which not only reveals the first look at the game play and Mirren as host, but also shows that Harry Potter alums Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Simon Fisher-Becker (Fat Friar), Shirley Henderson (Moaning Myrtle), Luke Youngblood (Lee Jordan) will cameo, as will Harry Potter superfans Jay Leno and Pete Davidson.

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will be a bracket-style tournament with Harry Potter fans broken up into teams of three and representing the four iconic houses from the wizarding school: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin and Ravenclaw. Houses will test their knowledge in head-to-head matchups, with winning teams advancing to the grand finale and a chance to win the Tournament of Houses championship trophy.

In addition to the hardware and bragging rights, the winning house will get a $1,000 shopping spree in the Harry Potter New York store; tickets to the Broadway production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; a trip to the Harry Potter: The Exhibition touring experience; a three-day and three-night trip to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort; and an advanced screening of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which is set for a April 15, 2022, release.

Each episode of Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will see two of the houses face-off, with Nov. 28 featuring Gryffindor vs Hufflepuff, Dec. 5 Ravenclaw vs Slytherin, Dec. 12 the wild-card round (featuring the two losing houses) and the grand finale on Dec. 19. All episodes will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT on both TBS and Cartoon Network.

In addition to watching the game, viewers at home can also get in on the action. There will be a companion digital quiz event on WizardingWorld.com that features three online quizzes of escalating difficulty that debut Friday Nov. 26, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10. The winner will be announced on Dec. 20.

To watch Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses, you will need to be either a subscriber to a traditional cable/satellite pay-TV service that has access to TBS and/or Cartoon Network or be signed up for a live TV streaming service, like Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV.

WarnerMedia also shared that Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses will be made available on the HBO Max streaming service in early 2022.

If you want to get a refresher for the quiz by rewatching the Harry Potter films, check out What to Watch's Harry Potter watching guide.