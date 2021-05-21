How to watch the 'Friends' reunion special

It's finally happening. The Central Perk gang is getting back together.

We've actually known for quite some time the gang from Friends — Ross, Phoebe, Rachel, Monica, Chandler and Joey — would reunite. And we knew it'd be on HBO Max. We just didn't know when, and the global pandemic pushed the reunion back quite a bit.

But we're just about there. Here's everything you need to know about the Friends reunion.

When is the Friends reunion on HBO Max?

This is the only part you care about, right? The Friends reunion show will premiere on May 27 on HBO Max. That's great if you're in the United States, which is where you can currently get HBO Max.

How to watch the Friends reunion in the UK

If you're of the British variety — or, more accurately, if you're looking to watch the Friends reunion special and you're in the UK or Ireland, we now have details. The special will be available on-demand starting at 8 a.m. BST on NOW.

And it'll be broadcast at 8 p.m. BST on SKY.

What's the reunion going to be about?

This whole thing was originally supposed to go down in March 2020. But the pandemic postponed things for about a year. We've got a full trailer that shows the cast playing games, doing a table read of a script, and sitting down with James Corden for a little chat.

But we can say this — if it's anywhere near as good as the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion 30th anniversary special that landed on HBO Max in late 2020, it has the potential to be really good.

Chances are the women will be radiant and engaging, and the men will be goofy as usual. Or the other way around. When you get the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer together again after all these years, either way is possible.