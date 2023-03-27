Meet the Rabbit Hole cast — who's who in the new spy thriller

In one of his most anticipated roles since his days on 24, Kiefer Sutherland is back in the psychological drama Rabbit Hole , which sees him again take on powerful people in high places. The Paramount Plus original series should provide quite the source of entertainment for those who've been missing the action and thrills of Jack Bauer.

So who else fronts this new series? Here's your chance to meet the Rabbit Hole cast

Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir

Kiefer Sutherland in Rabbit Hole (Image credit: Brian Bowen Smith/Paramount+)

John Weir is a corporate spy dealing with a history of mental illness and paranoia. He and his team essentially rob from the rich to give to the rich. But when he's set up for murder everything in his life changes.

Kiefer Sutherland has enjoyed a long career with roles that have become ingrained in pop culture. From a vampire with a chip on his shoulder in The Lost Boys to a man racing against the clock in 24, and even a young medical student who takes a trip to the other side in Flatliners, Sutherland has done it all.

Charles Dance as Dr. Ben Wilson

Charles Dance in Rabbit Hole (Image credit: Brian Bowen Smith/Paramount+)

Charles Dance's character in Rabbit Hole is a bit of a mystery. Dance, however, is not a mystery at all. Whether you know him from his role as Tywin Lannister in Game of Thrones or Alastair Denniston in The Imitation Game. Some of his other notable projects include Alien 3, The Golden Child and Going Postal.

Meta Golding as Hailey Winton

Meta Golding in Rabbit Hole (Image credit: Brian Bowen Smith/Paramount+)

Hailey Winton is an attorney who works with a homeless nonprofit organization. She and John Weir have some history, but that doesn't mean he trusts her.

Meta Golding was born in Haiti but grew up in the US, India, France and Italy. She's known for her role as Teri in Empire, Noa in Colony and Enobaria in The Hunger Games franchise.

Enid Graham as Josephine "Jo" Madi

Enid Graham in Rabbit Hole (Image credit: Brian Bowen Smith/Paramount+)

Jo Madi is a special agent with the FBI Financial Crimes Unit. She has connections to John Weir, though these connections are blurred.

Enid Graham has enjoyed a prolific career. She's been seen in Mare of Easttown, Bull, The Red Line, The Sinner and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in addition to a number of guest starring roles in shows like Girls, Elementary, Chicago Med and The Blacklist.

Rob Yang as Edward Homm

Rob Yang in Rabbit Hole (Image credit: Brian Bowen Smith/Paramount+)

Edward Homm is a Treasury Department investigator who has a connection to Harneras Valence.

Rob Yang's witty comebacks as Lawrence Yee in Succession helped to make the show what it is today. Yang can be seen in The Resident, The Now, The Capture and American Rust, along with his brilliant role as Bryce in The Menu.

Walt Klink as Kyle the Intern

Walt Klink in Rabbit Hole (Image credit: Brian Bowen Smith/Paramount+)

We don't know much about Kyle the Intern just yet, but we know that Walt Klink was born in the Netherlands and is known for roles in The English, Arctic Circle, Maus and Brugklas.

Jason Butler Harner as Valence

Jason Butler Harner in Rabbit Hole (Image credit: Michael Gibson/Paramount+)

Valence has private business connections to Edward Homm, who works at the Treasury Department.

You might know Jason Butler Harner as Roy Petty in Ozark, but he's also well known for a number of roles, including memorable performances in Next, Ray Donovan, Scandal, The Blacklist and Homeland.

